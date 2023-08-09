Sydney Sweeney defends Euphoria creator Sam Levinson after nudity controversy

Sydney Sweeney has spoken out to defend Euphoria creator Sam Levinson following backlash to the show’s nudity controversy.

Sam Levinson has been under the microscope of late, with a slew of criticism directed at his recent show The Idol. Critics slammed the show, which Levinson co-created with The Weeknd, describing it as “crude” and “gross” for its “gratuitous” nudity and sex scenes.

Perhaps the tumult was louder due to the fact that it’s not the first time Levinson has faced such accusations. Over the years, critics and viewers have expressed concerns over his hit HBO show Euphoria and the explicit nudity of many of its young cast members, who are depicted as high school students.

Article continues after ad

However, Sydney Sweeney – who portrays Cassie, one of the characters who is often included in these conversations – has spoken out to defend Levinson.

Sydney Sweeney defends Euphoria creator Sam Levinson

Variety has published a new feature in which it highlights how Euphoria’s “raw depiction of sex in a show about high schoolers has turned Levinson into a controversial figure,” and that The Idol only added fuel to the fire.

However, Sydney Sweeney defended the showrunner, telling the outlet: “You have me, you have Z[endaya], you have all of these very strong minded, independent women. If we didn’t feel comfortable with something, or we saw something we didn’t like, we’d all speak up.

Article continues after ad

Creative Commons

“It’s hard to see someone completely trashed by the public and the media when no one’s actually there. We are there, and clearly we’re still working on the show, and we’re still supportive.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The star, who has demonstrated her acting range in the likes of The White Lotus and Reality, went on to say: “The point is making people uncomfortable, and thinking outside the box. What else is the point of art?

Article continues after ad

“For me, I feel so free and confident now. And I’ve found that through Cassie.”

For updates on Euphoria Season 3, head here, to read more about The Idol controversy, head here, and you can check out some of our other TV and movie hubs below:

Last Voyage of the Demeter | Heart of Stone | Gran Turismo | One Piece live-action | Depp v Heard | The Equalizer 3 | Dumb Money | Saw X | Sex Education Season 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes