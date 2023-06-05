Euphoria fans spot confusing cameo in The Idol

Euphoria fans caught a glimpse of one of their favorite characters during the first episode of The Idol.

The Idol, a show created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Sam Levinson, has been one of the most highly anticipated shows of the summer for all the wrong reasons. As the series has been fraught with scandal after scandal, fans of both men have been waiting to watch the show crash and burn.

Their brainchild follows Jocelyn, a pop star trying to regain her fame after a mental breakdown, who meets club manager/cult member Tedros, who uses his charm and manipulation to get her to do his bidding.

Article continues after ad

As Levinson is also the creator of Max‘s other hit drama, Euphoria, fans have speculated that the two worlds could collide one day, and it looks like that connection happened sooner than they thought.

Euphoria fans rejoice as a fan-favorite makes an appearance

During the premiere of The Idol last night, Euphoria fans were treated to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment by fan-favorite character Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie).

When Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), her assistant Leia (Rachel Sennott), her creative director Xander (Troye Sivan), and her backup dancer Dyanne (Jennie Kim) hit a downtown club run by Tedros, they come into contact with Demie in a haze of drinks and hair flips.

Article continues after ad

Though the moment only lasts a few seconds, fans were overjoyed to see Demie back on screen as Euphoria has been off the air since February 2022 and Season 3 won’t be released until 2025.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, people were a bit confused to see Demie interact with Jocelyn and her crew as they weren’t sure if she was playing Maddy Perez, the sassy, chic high schooler with a terrible taste in boys, or if Levinson was just using one of his Euphoria actors to make a fun cameo.

Article continues after ad

Levinson did confirm that The Idol and Euphoria took place in the same universe during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival, so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that Demie reprised her role. But it makes very little sense that a random high schooler would be partying with one of the biggest singing acts in the world.

But, at the end of the day, this wouldn’t even be one of the top five weirdest things to happen in a Levinson show, so only time will tell if fans will get to see more of Demie either as Maddy or a new character.

Article continues after ad

The Idol Episode 1 dropped on June 4. Find out more about the show here, check out reviews here, and learn a bit more about the controversy here.