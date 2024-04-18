All rejected Euphoria Season 3 storylines explained

Euphoria Season 3 is facing major delays in its production and, through those delays, we’ve learned the storylines that were rejected.

Euphoria — HBO’s smash hit teen drama series — has seen a bit of trouble going into its third season due to severe production delays.

After a second season that was panned by both critics and fans, many hoped that Season 3 could be the show’s saving grace, especially because it would be taking place in a five year time jump. But these hopes have been dashed due to some actors not returning, one major cast member dying, and rumors of tension between creator Sam Levinson and the studio.

Some of that tension stemmed from the fact that HBO reportedly rejected script rewrites for Zendaya’s character Rue, which were put forth by the actress and Levinson.

Variety reported that Zendaya pitched a storyline that would see Rue, who struggled with drug addiction throughout Seasons 1 and 2, newly sober and acting as a pregnancy surrogate, while Levinson pitched a plot that would’ve had Rue acting as a young private detective.

Sources said that these ideas “didn’t feel like the show tonally,” and rumor has it HBO completely axed both storylines.

Apparently, the studio was happy with the first draft of the scripts — which included “very compelling” stories for Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi — but the first drafts didn’t vibe with Zendaya, who also acts as a executive producer, so the changes were made.

And while Levinson and HBO have not commented on the script changes, it seems like Zendaya may have made her first public statement on the matter. When she was asked if we would see Euphoria Season 3, she responded, “I don’t know. I’m not in charge. If it’s right for the characters, and everything turns out the way it should, of course. But it’s beyond me.”

