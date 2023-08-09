Sydney Sweeney addresses Glen Powell cheating rumors after break-up

Sydney Sweeney’s relationship with Glen Powell has been the subject of several rumors, which she has now finally addressed.

As a star of controversial show, HBO’s Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney isn’t a stranger to having the internet talk about her. Juts recently, she went on record to discuss the excessive nudity she had to partake in for the show.

Now another topic she’s had to address is that of her recent relationship with co-star Glenn Powell, the nature of which the public still has yet to understand. Some believed that the two were dating, meaning that they were cheating on their partners with each other.

Article continues after ad

However, Sweeney has now addressed these rumors about the rom-com starring pair in full, calling them “funny.”

Cheating rumors are “funny” for Sydney Sweeney

The rumors surrounding Sweeney and Glenn Powell cheating with each other stemmed from the pair starring together in upcoming rom-com Anyone but You. Often co-star romances help drive publicity for the film, especially when the actors are together in the film – think how all the live-action Spider-men have dated their onscreen love interests.

Sweeney, who is also an executive producer, developed a spec script for the movie with screenwriter Ilana Wolpert and Jeff Kirschenbaum at RK Films. She then hired Glen Powell as her co-star and Will Gluck as the director.

Article continues after ad

Taking her duties at the helm seriously, Sweeney scheduled many group activities for the cast and crew on set in Australia. This included the Sydney Opera House and a double-decker bus tour. However, photos of these events began going viral on social media, leading to the rumors of Sweeney and Powell being together, despite them both having partners at the time.

Director Gluck commented on said rumors to Variety, stating, “Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media; she didn’t emotionally internalize it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal.”

Article continues after ad

Sweeney’s response reflected this: “It’s a rom-com,” she laughed. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some have wondered if the stars allowed the rumors to spiral for the movie’s publicity, and while this has not been confirmed, Sweeney also isn’t denying it: “They want it,” Sweeney says. “It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

Article continues after ad

This leaning into the fun makes sense for her movie, as Anyone but You pays homage to the rom-coms of 20 years ago, AKA “that early-2000s big blockbuster that people love to go to that made you feel good,” as Sweeney describes.

Anyone but You will premiere in cinemas on December 15, 2023.

For updates on Euphoria Season 3, head here, and you can check out some of our other TV and movie hubs below:

Last Voyage of the Demeter | Heart of Stone | Gran Turismo | One Piece live-action | Depp v Heard | The Equalizer 3 | Dumb Money | Saw X | Sex Education Season 4 | Killers of the Flower Moon | Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes