Sophia Vergara becomes ‘Black Widow’ drug lord Griselda in new Netflix series
The first poster for Griselda has dropped, while details are emerging about the new Netflix series in which Sophia Vergara plays the titular historical figure, who was nicknamed the ‘Black Widow.’
Sophia Vergara is best-known for comedy, winning awards for her hilarious performance as Gloria in Modern Family, and stealing scenes in films like Hot Pursuit, Chef, and Machete Kills.
Vergara has also done some amazing voice work, playing Flamenca in The Emoji Movie, and Odile in The Smurfs. She was last heard voicing Delores the Couch in Strays.
But the Columbian-born actress will next be seen in a very different kind of role…
Sophia Vergara becomes ‘Black Widow’ drug lord Griselda in new Netflix series
Sophia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco – aka La Jefa (The Boss) – in a new crime drama for Netflix, simply titled Griselda.
Here’s how the streamer describes the series: “Inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda tells the story of a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘The Godmother.’
Other nicknames include ‘Cocaine Godmother,’ and ‘Black Widow,’ due to Griselda’s charm and savagery. Blanco’s story was previously touched upon in the 2016 documentary Cocaine Cowboys. While Catherine Zeta-Jones played her in a 2018 Lifetime biopic.
As well as starring, Vergara serves as executive producer on the project, which consists of six, hour-long episodes. Painkiller showrunner Eric Newman has created the series, alongside Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. While NARCOS and NARCOS: Mexico helmer Andrés Baiz directs.
Griselda cast: Who’s in it?
Here’s a list of the main cast of Griselda, featuring actors, and the characters they play.
- Sophia Vergara as Griselda Blanco
- Alberto Guerra as Dario
- Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel
- Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo
- Christian Tappan as Arturo
- Diego Trujillo as German Panesso
- Paulina Davila as Carmen
- Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz
- Juliana Aidén Martinez as June
- Martin Rodriguez as Rivi
- José Zúñiga as Amilcar
- Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia
- Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa
Griselda doesn’t yet have a stream date, but Netflix says the show is “coming soon,” while new images can be viewed on EW here.
For more coverage of Netflix shows and films, check out the below previews:
Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Chicken Run 2 | FUBAR | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | Bodies