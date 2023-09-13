The first poster for Griselda has dropped, while details are emerging about the new Netflix series in which Sophia Vergara plays the titular historical figure, who was nicknamed the ‘Black Widow.’

Sophia Vergara is best-known for comedy, winning awards for her hilarious performance as Gloria in Modern Family, and stealing scenes in films like Hot Pursuit, Chef, and Machete Kills.

Vergara has also done some amazing voice work, playing Flamenca in The Emoji Movie, and Odile in The Smurfs. She was last heard voicing Delores the Couch in Strays.

But the Columbian-born actress will next be seen in a very different kind of role…

Sophia Vergara becomes ‘Black Widow’ drug lord Griselda in new Netflix series

Sophia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco – aka La Jefa (The Boss) – in a new crime drama for Netflix, simply titled Griselda.

Here’s how the streamer describes the series: “Inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda tells the story of a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘The Godmother.’

Other nicknames include ‘Cocaine Godmother,’ and ‘Black Widow,’ due to Griselda’s charm and savagery. Blanco’s story was previously touched upon in the 2016 documentary Cocaine Cowboys. While Catherine Zeta-Jones played her in a 2018 Lifetime biopic.

As well as starring, Vergara serves as executive producer on the project, which consists of six, hour-long episodes. Painkiller showrunner Eric Newman has created the series, alongside Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. While NARCOS and NARCOS: Mexico helmer Andrés Baiz directs.

Griselda cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s a list of the main cast of Griselda, featuring actors, and the characters they play.

Sophia Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Alberto Guerra as Dario

Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel

Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo

Christian Tappan as Arturo

Diego Trujillo as German Panesso

Paulina Davila as Carmen

Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June

Martin Rodriguez as Rivi

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo Mejia

Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa

Griselda doesn’t yet have a stream date, but Netflix says the show is “coming soon,” while new images can be viewed on EW here.

