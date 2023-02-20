Sex Education: Emma Mackey confirms she won’t return for Season 5

Sex Education star Emma Mackey has said goodbye to her character Maeve, meaning she won’t return for Season 5 of the hit Netflix series.

Emma Mackey has been one of the breakout stars of Netflix comedy Sex Education. Since starting on the show in 2019, she’s effortlessly segued into movies when the show isn’t shooting.

Mackey appeared in the star-studded Death on the Nile ensemble in 2022, and played Emily Bronte in acclaimed drama Emily.

She also features in one of this year’s biggest and most high-profile releases, playing an as-yet-unspecified role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the title character, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Sex Education: Emma Mackey won’t return for Season 5

Emma Mackey had a good BAFTAs last night, winning the ‘Rising Star’ award for her recent work. And while speaking about the win, she confirmed what has recently been rumored – that Sex Education Season 4 would be her last.

While talking to the Radio Times about the next series, Mackey said: “Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week!”

Mackey then added: “No I don’t think I’ll be in Season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve.”

The actress isn’t the only high-profile star to be departing Sex Education. Ncuti Gatwa – who played Eric – is the next Doctor in Doctor Who, so will be busy with that for the foreseeable future.

Taking to Instagram to announce the end of his time playing the character, Gatwa wrote: “Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength.”

Jodi Turner-Smith joins Sex Education cast

Gatwa leaving the show a parting gift however, as thanks to his invite, Jodi Turner-Smith is joining the cast of Sex Education.

Speaking to Variety – also on the BAFTA red-carpet – Turner-Smith said: “You may or may not see me in a little Netflix show called Sex Education.

“First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he’s my favorite character on the show. So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying I’m doing.”

Other actors joining the cast of the forthcoming series include Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Sex Education Season 4 is due for release later in 2023. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

