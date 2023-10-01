Sex Education creator hopes series finale leaves lasting impression on fans

As Season 4 of Sex Education premieres on Netflix, the series’ creator hopes to leave a long impression on fans.

After four impressive and heart-wrenching seasons, Netflix‘s teen drama Sex Education is finally coming to a close.

First premiering in 2019, the show follows Otis Millburn and his friends as they navigate through typical teenage situations. For example, relationships, changing friendships, puberty, etc.

As fans finally experience Sex Education’s final season, the series’ creator has revealed that she wants everyone to have a long-lasting impression when the last episode airs.

Sex Education creator hopes fans feel the “friendship”

Sex Education creator and showrunner Laurie Nunn recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, she gave her insight into what she hopes fans will take away from the series.

“I just hope that people connected with the characters in some way, and I hope that they’re able to remember the characters,” Nunn said. “I guess the show is called Sex Education, and it’s really about how to conduct sex, and relationships in a healthier way, and hopefully, it started some conversations around that subject matter.”

“The show is actually really about friendship. Even though it’s called Sex Education — and it has these sex stories of the week, and it has big love stories and romantic stories — I think, really underneath it, it’s about friendship and community and being able to kind of find your people,” she added.

The final season sees Otis estranged as ever from his mother, best friend, and the supposed love of his life.

And, while the ending may be more bittersweet than some fans would’ve hoped for, at least fans have four full seasons of fun, heartbreak, and triumphs to look back on.