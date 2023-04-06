Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa responds to John Boyega’s cameo wish

Upcoming Fifteenth Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, has said it would ‘be an honor’ to share the screen with John Boyega in Doctor Who.

John Boyega, who’s no stranger to the sci-fi landscape, has revealed that he would love to feature in beloved British series Doctor Who. The Star Wars alum assured that he would love to make a cameo appearance in the show during an interview with Radio Times Magazine, where he stated “get me in an episode where I’m one of the many Doctors in many timelines so I can just cameo it. Or I’d be the assistant, whatever. I’d show up – but just for one episode”

While discussing the improvement of diversity and representation in the industry, the actor praised Ncuti Gatwa, saying: “It is opening up. You get inspired by things like Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor in Doctor Who – that is special to me.”

The prospect of Boyega joining the TARDIS clearly excited Gatwa too as the Fifteenth Doctor took to Instagram to share the comment with his followers.

Ncuti Gatwa responds to John Boyega’s cameo wish

Sharing a screenshot of Boyega’s quote on his Instagram story, Gatwa responded with equal praise, writing: “How flipping cool would this be? John, it would be an honor to have you join us. An honor.”

He also made sure to get returning showrunner Russell T Davies in on the idea, adding in brackets to his post: “Russell, get on that phone now!!”

The British series has featured a lot of guest appearances from the likes of Australia’s pop princess Kylie Minogue to Games of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams. Many famous faces have joined the Doctor in the TARDIS over the years, and here’s hoping that Boyega will get to fulfill his cameo wish in the near future.

Season 14 of Doctor Who which will feature Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor is expected to air in early 2024, following the show’s 60th-anniversary celebrations in November.

You can keep up with all the latest Doctor Who news and information by visiting our home page for the show.