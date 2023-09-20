What time is Sex Education Season 4 on Netflix?

Sex Education is about to come to an end with Season 4 – here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream on Netflix.

We’re not in Moordale Secondary School anymore. After its closure, Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), and co. have moved to Cavendish Six Form College, while Maeve (Emma Mackey) is off studying at a university in America, putting a strain on her relationship with Otis.

Article continues after ad

The award-winning series, created by Laurie Nunn, was an immediate hit upon its launch on the streaming platform, soon becoming one of its flagship shows.

Article continues after ad

However, with the cast rapidly growing up and out-aging their high-schooler roles, now feels like the right time for the series to end – so, here’s exactly what time you can watch Sex Education Season 4 on Netflix, wherever you are in the world.

Sex Education Season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix on September 21.

Article continues after ad

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The official synopsis for the closing season reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

Article continues after ad

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

Article continues after ad

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Article continues after ad

Sex Education Season 4 hits Netflix on September 21. Check out the show’s cast here, its filming locations here, and our other coverage here.