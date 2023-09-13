Sex Education fans already “tearing up” at emotional Season 4

With only a few days left to go, fans are already beside themselves over the official end of Sex Education Season 4.

Due to hit Netflix on September 21, 2023, viewers have been given a full-season trailer exploring what’s in store for Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), and the rest of the gang.

This time around, things are looking a little different for our favorite sex experts, with Otis trying to set up a rival therapy clinic while struggling with no longer being an only child. Elsewhere, Maeve is being tutored by new cast member Molloy (Dan Levy).

Article continues after ad

Even though the full season has yet to be released, the fan reaction to Sex Education Season 4 has already been emotional.

Article continues after ad

Fans are already emotional over Sex Education Season 4

After Netflix confirmed that the fourth season of Sex Education would be the final in the series, emotions are running high with plenty of fans already “tearing up.”

“Oh god, I’m already tearing up and it’s just the trailer,” one fan tweeted, with another agreeing “Omg!!! I so can’t wait but I’m sad it’s the last season.”

Article continues after ad

“This will break all records of viewership,” another user speculated, following up with “Netflix never disappoints.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some fans have been left wondering if Season 4 will leave us with more questions than answers after watching the full trailer.

“Mom, come pick me up, I’m scared that Maeve and Otis might not be endgame,” another user worried, though other fans feel the opposite way. “Crying 🙁 .. can Maeve just stay away and Otis end up with RUBY!” one disagreed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though fans might be emotional about what might happen, the excitement for Sex Education’s return is overwhelming.

“Oh boy this season’s gonna be epic and we’re going to finish with many O’s :D,” one fan summed it up by saying.

Find everything we know about Sex Education Season 4 here. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Rick and Morty Season 7 | Virgin River Season 5 | Good Omens Season 2 | Reservation Dogs Season 3 | Twisted Metal | The Last of Us Season 2