Sex Education Season 4 cast: All actors & characters

It’s almost time to head back to school (or sixth-form college) to find out what happens in the final installment of Netflix’s sexpert show, Sex Education Season 4 – so, here’s all the new and returning characters in the cast.

Moving to a brand-new environment for one final hurrah, Otis (Asa Butterfield), Jean (Gillian Anderson), and the students of Moordale are set to bow out in an emotional end to the show.

Netflix’s official Sex Education synopsis reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier—their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.”

With so much change on the cards, it might be hard to keep track of who’s who. But don’t worry – here’s everything you need to know about the new and returning cast members of Sex Education Season 4.

Contents

Sex Education Season 4 cast: New characters

Sex Education Season 4 cast: Returning characters

Below you’ll find a list of characters that are brand-new to the world of Sex Education.

Though their involvement isn’t always clear, the Sex Education creators have given us a good enough idea of who’s who to put the pieces together.

Sarah “O” Owen: Thaddea Graham

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

One of the first characters new to Cavendish College, O is running a sex therapy clinic all her own. A haven for observations and insightful advice, she’s doing a pretty good job – even if Otis wants to go up against her.

Keeping herself largely to herself, O also doesn’t really have a key group of friends. Owen has previously starred in Wreck and Doctor Who.

Thomas Molloy: Dan Levy

Thomas Wood/Netflix

Jumping from one Netflix binge-watch to another, Schitt’s Creek favorite Dan Levy is starring as Maeve’s new US tutor, Thomas Molloy.

As well as being a famous author, the openly queer lecturer has a truly unconventional teaching style. It’s thanks to this that all of his students love him, including the recent addition of Maeve.

Aisha: Alexandra James

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Aisha is a key member of the Cavendish Coven, known as the most popular group in sixth form. A spiritual person at heart, Aisha is super into tarot and all things astrology.

Fans of Sex Education might have previously seen James in Backstage.

Abbi: Anthony Lexa

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

As the leader of the Coven, Abbi has the final say on what’s what. Everyone wants to be her friend or be just like her. Known for her funny and confident personality, Abbi is also openly trans.

Roman: Felix Mufti

Netflix

A trans-masculine student, Roman is the epitome of being a good listener. He’s currently dating Coven leader Abbi, with other students considering them to be the ultimate power couple. Roman is also from a pretty wealthy background, meaning he’s had access to the best in private healthcare.

Joanna: Lisa McGrillis

Netflix

Fresh on the Sex Education scene by returning to Jean’s life is little sister Joanna. She’s not entirely responsible, and neither is she totally okay with her previous trauma. After a bout of seriously intense relationships, Joanna is now more ready than ever to get vulnerable.

McGrillis has starred in the likes of Last Night In Soho and Somewhere Boy.

Sex Education Season 4 cast: Returning characters

As always, most of our favorite faces will be returning for Sex Education Season 4.

Alongside brand-new storylines, some of the main characters are now stepping back from the sixth-form spotlight to forge new paths for themselves.

Otis: Asa Butterfield

Netflix

As our main character and the son of Dr. Jean, we’ve been through a lot with Otis. Most recently he’s been the chief sex therapist at Moordale, but is now making the move across to Cavendish College.

Though he’s had some brief flirtations with Ruby, Otis is currently in a long-term relationship with Maeve as she studies in the US. Otis can often ignore the ones he is closest to, leading to some long-lasting drama.

Fans might recognize Asa Butterfield from previous roles in Hugo and The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.

Jean: Gillian Anderson

Netflix

Staying put on her pedestal as the best sex therapist around, Dr. Jean’s life is taking a different turn in Season 4. Now with a young baby to look after, Jean has to get her head around being a single mom all over again.

Typically a confident woman in charge of her own sexuality, Jean is now making the move to host a sex and relationship show of her own. Anderson is best known for her role as X-Files skeptic Dana Scully. Talk to me, Otis…

Maeve: Emma Mackey

Netflix

Maeve has had a rocky journey throughout Sex Education, possibly becoming the character to make the most personal progression. Now studying abroad in the US, Maeve now has to balance her studies with her newfound life across the pond.

In the midst of all this is her relationship with Otis, which is suffering thanks to their long distance. Mackey has recently had starring roles in Emma and Barbie, starring opposite Ncuti Gatwa in the latter.

Eric: Ncuti Gatwa

Netflix

Aside from telling dirty pigs to wash their hands, Eric has continued to grow into his sexuality over the course of the show.

Now out and proud, Eric is still best friends with Otis but is set to fit in with the popular kids at Cavendish College. Gatwa is also set to play the fifteenth reincarnation of Doctor Who.

Adam: Connor Swindells

Netflix

Starting out as the biggest bully of the bunch, Adam is now a firm fan favorite. Adam has most recently been seen coming out and dating Eric, who has since broken up with him. Now having left school while still dealing with issues at home, the working world could now be Adam’s oyster.

Like Mackey, Swindells has also had previous roles in Barbie and Emma.

Ruby: Mimi Keene

Netflix

While Otis and Maeve are currently together, Ruby is coming down from her high horse at Moordale, leaving her right in Otis’ line of sight. She’s left feeling out of her comfort zone at Cavendish, having previously been one of the most popular girls at secondary school.

Keen’s previous credits include Close and Tolkien.

Aimee: Aimee Lou Wood

Netflix

As Maeve’s best friend, Aimee is almost the complete opposite thanks to her lovable and loyal personality. Previous seasons have shown Aimee go on a huge journey of her own, having been sexually assaulted on a bus and working her way through the trauma.

Wood has since been in Living and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain since first starring in Sex Education.

Isaac: George Robinson

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Before Otis, there was Isaac, having previously been Maeve’s love interest. An accident meant he ended up in a wheelchair, but often tells people different stories as to how it happened.

Studying art at Cavendish, it’s not a surprise to see Isaac back in the Sex Education picture. Fans might recognize Robinson from his appearance in Dalgliesh.

Jackson: Kedar Williams-Stirling

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Previously the school’s swimming champion, Jackson’s anxiety previously got the better of him, forcing him to quit. Now he’s also heading over to Cavendish, his previous passion for sport has been replaced by a growing need for affection.

Shank, Wolfblood, and Montana are all previous acting credits for Williams-Sterling.

Cal: Dua Saleh

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

As the resident stoner, Cal is a quietly confident character. They are proudly out as non-binary and have had the opposite journey to Maeve, moving over from the US at the age of 14.

Cal is now set to develop feelings for new Cavendish kid Aisha, who is easily one of the most popular students of the bunch. Season 4 of Sex Education will hopefully also show Cal on their journey to getting top surgery.

Viv: Chinenye Ezeudu

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

As one of the smart and ambitious kids, Viv is someone who seemingly has it all. She’s Jackson’s best friend but strives to give her heart to whoever needs it.

The School for Good and Evil and The Stranger are other roles Ezeudu is known for.

Michael Groff: Alistair Petrie

Netflix

Not only is Michael the ex-headmaster of Moordale, but he’s also Adam’s dad. Now that he has divorced Maureen and lost his job, his priority has come back to repairing his bad relationship with his son.

Petrie has previously starred in The Duchess and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Maureen Groff: Samantha Spiro

Netflix

Unlike Michael, Maureen is known for being kind and compassionate. Now divorced, she’s acting as the glue for Adam and Michael to make amends. At the same time, she’s living her best single life by going out on dates and indulging in new hobbies.

Fans might recognize Spiro from the likes of Me Before You and London Spy.

