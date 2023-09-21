Will there be a Sex Education Season 5?

After a long wait, fans have finally been treated to the fourth installment of Sex Education – but is there any possibility of a Sex Education Season 5?

With so much at stake by the end of Season 3, Sex Education Season 4 has seen a few key shifts for Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and the gang. After Moordale closed down, the bulk of the students headed across to Cavendish College, a student-led sixth-for campus.

Meanwhile, Jean (Gillian Anderson) is left struggling to look after Joy as a single mother, while Maeve (Emma Mackey) gets to grips with studying abroad in the U.S.

Even though Season 4 has wrapped up, there will always be teens in need of a sex therapist. Here’s everything we know about the chances of Season 5 of Sex Education.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of Sex Education?

No. While it was initially speculated that there would be a Season 5, creator Laurie Nunn confirmed that Season 4 would Sex Education’s last earlier this year.

Samuel Taylor/Netflix

“It’s the end as we know it,” Nunn explained during an interview with Netflix. “During that process, it just started to feel very clear that the stories were coming to an end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about it.

“I felt happy for them, and I felt like I’ve said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time.”

Season 4 of Sex Education follows a change of scene from Moordale to Cavendish College, with most fan favorites making one final appearance in the process.

Otis, Eric, Maeve, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Cal (Dua Saleh), Ruby (Mimi Keene), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) are just some of the faces making the trip to sixth-form.

New students include Abbi (Anthony Lexa), Roman (Felix Mufti), and Aisha (Alexandra James), with extra new characters in the form of Thomas Molloy (Dan Levy) and Jean’s sister Joanna (Lisa McGrillis).

“We have skipped forward in time a couple of months,” Nunn explains. “Maeve is in America, which is where we left her on the bus, going off to study. The Moordale Secondary students are starting at a new school called Cavendish College, which is very different from Moordale.

“It’s very progressive and woke, and it makes the Moordale students feel like they’re little fish in a big pond.”

What might a Sex Education spin-off look like?

Just because Sex Education as we know it might be over, that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of all the characters.

Netflix

According to Nunn, there’s possible potential for future Sex Education spin-offs.

“I’m definitely taking a break and thinking about other things,” she explains, “but Moordale is a really rich world, and writing about teenagers is always a lot of fun.

“So, I think that there’s always potential for more to be explored in that world.”

As Season 4 introduces plenty of new characters, taking them in a different direction could be a good way to go. At the same time, main characters such as Otis, Eric, and Maeve could be focused on for their own spin-off shows, exploring the story that waits for them after the events

The adults of Sex Education could play a vital role in spin-offs as well, acting as prequels to the story that came before the main series. Jean, Michael (Alistair Petrie), and Maureen (Samantha Spiro) all have backstories that could be fleshed out for this.

Find everything we know about Sex Education Season 4 here. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

