Twisted Metal TV series: Cast, early plot details, everything we know

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Twisted Metal is getting a TV series, so here’s everything we currently know about the adaption from cast, plot details and a potential release date.

Twisted Metal is a beloved PlayStation franchise, one that first launched on the original PlayStation and has featured on nearly all consoles since. The games – which all involve over-the-top vehicular mechanics and moments – are fun, sometimes gory, and also a joy to play with friends and family.

Thanks to Peacock, fans of the series will soon be getting to see a live-action adaptation of the whacky gaming franchise. The show – which has been written by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick – is reported to be a 30-minute episodic comedy.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know about the Twisted Metal TV series so far and what fans of the games can expect from the upcoming adaptation.

The Twisted Metal TV series is yet to get a confirmed release date. However, Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith revealed via Twitter that the show had wrapped up production at the end of August 2022.

As a result, it is fair to assume the series will debut at some point in 2023. Whether it comes out during the middle of the year or end of the year still remains to be seen. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when an official release date is announced.

Article continues after ad

Twisted Metal TV series casting details: Who is set to star?

The Twisted Metal TV series is shaping up to have a fantastic cast full of A-list actors. Marvel’s Anthony Mackie will be taking on the role of John Doe while Will Arnett will be offering up his voice to play the iconic clown Sweet Tooth. The character will be physically played by wrestler Samoa Joe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The rest of the confirmed cast so far includes the following actors:

Neve Campbell (The Scream franchise) as Raven

Stephanie Beatriz ( Brooklyn 99) as Quiet

Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3) as Agent Stone

Twisted Metal TV series plot: What will the series be about?

Sony Interactive Expect to see Sweet Tooth in the new TV series.

Based on early reports and comments from the Twisted Metal cast and crew, it appears that the show will be heavily inspired by the games. In a recent interview with IGN, Carter Swan, a Senior Producer at Playstation Studios, offered up some insight into what fans can expect from the Tv show.

Article continues after ad

“You gotta have the cars, you’ve gotta have the post-apocalyptic setting,” Swan said. “There’s a lot of characters that we thought were great. Obviously, Sweet Tooth has been announced and I think will be a very iconic character in the show. He’s being voiced by Will Arnett, played by the wrestler Samoa Joe, who did an unbelievable job. When you think of that game, the first thing that kind of pops into my head is the ice cream truck, that’s the piece that’s been marketed all these years.”

Keep checking back here for all the latest news and updates on the Twisted Metal TV series.