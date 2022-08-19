Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy joins Sex Education Season 4

Dan Levy, the Emmy-winning star of Schitt’s Creek, has joined the cast of Sex Education Season 4.

Sex Education launched on Netflix back in 2019, and became an instant hit for its candid, sex-positive storytelling and diversity.

The show has gone from strength to strength, with its third season amassing nearly 500 million hours viewed on the streaming platform.

After a few blows with the development of Season 4, a new face is joining the cast for the next chapter: Dan Levy.

Dan Levy joins Sex Education Season 4

Levy has officially been cast in Sex Education Season 4, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He’s set to play Thomas, Maeve’s tutor at her Ivy League college in the US. It’s unclear if Maeve (Emma Mackey) will return home in the new season, but we know she was heading away to study for “a couple of months.”

Levy is one of seven newcomers, starring alongside Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

Netflix has confirmed the returning cast for the fourth season: Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael) and Samantha Spiro (Maureen).

Sadly, Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia), and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) have all confirmed their departure from the show.

Sex Education Season 4 plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis for Season 4 reads: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

“But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?!

“Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

“Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Production on Sex Education Season 4 is well underway, so fans can expect a release date sometime in 2023.