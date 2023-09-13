Saw version of Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad is hilarious & brutal

Somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this… the marketing team behind the Saw franchise have just proven they’ve still got it, posting a hilarious and brutal spoof of Nicole Kidman’s infamous AMC ad to promote Saw X.

In 2021, Nicole Kidman’s innocuous musings on the joy of movie theaters were immortalized by the internet when her commercial for AMC Theatres started screening across the US. The intention was to get butts back in cinema seats following the pandemic while highlighting the magic of the popcorn-munching experience.

Penned by screenwriter Billy Ray, the ad went on to become a pop culture sensation, with Kidman uttering the now infamous words: “We come to this place for magic… That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before. Not just entered, but somehow reborn. Together. Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel.

“Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. Our heroes feel like the best part of us and stories feel perfect and powerful because here… they are.” While those words gave us the warm and fuzzy goosebumps, Saw’s spoof on the ad will give you the bone-chilling kind.

Saw parodies Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad in hilarious & brutal fashion

In Saw’s take on the commercial, Jigsaw can be seen riding his little tricycle up to Lionsgate, saying: “We come to this place for a reawakening. We come to the theaters to scream, to beg, to play.”

As he squeaks his way through the theater, he says, “That indescribable feeling we get when the lights,” but he is rudely interrupted when he crashes into a stair. “When the lights flicker on and off and your calls for mercy go unanswered and you wake up chained in a dirty warehouse somehow still breathing.”

Jigsaw continues his horror-themed play on Kidman’s speech as the screen cuts between glimpses of the brutality that awaits the characters of Saw X. “Blood-soaked blades on a huge silver screen,” adds Jigsaw. “Fear that I can feel. Somehow self-amputation feels good in a place like this.”

The ad finishes with the tagline: “Traps. They make movies better.”

Fans are mightily impressed by the marketing ploy, with one writing: “Good Marketing right there.” Another said: “Bravo, amazing marketing!” A third added: “Well this is just f*cking amazing isn’t it, thank you!”

Saw X drops in theaters on September 29.

