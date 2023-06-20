Saw is one of the most successful horror series in film history, so how many movies have there been, and what’s happening to the franchise later this year? Read on to find out.

The first Saw movie debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2004 to rave reviews. Then released that October, and quickly became a box office phenomenon, grossing more than $100 million worldwide, from a budget of just $1 million.

The brainchild of director James Wan, and screenwriter Leigh Whannell – who also stars – the first instalment concerns the “Jigsaw Killer,” who sets deadly traps for his victims, in order to teach them life’s worth.

Different writers and directors have taken the reigns in Saw’s many sequels, but that central conceit has remained pretty much the same.

How many Saw movies are there?

A total of nine Saw movies have been released thus far, with a 10th set to hit screens later this year.

Here are the Saw movies in release order:

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

Jigsaw (2017)

Spiral (2021)

Saw X (2023)

Spiral is the only Saw movie that doesn’t revolve around the Jigsaw character, with the villain instead being a copycat villain.

Saw X: Everything we know

Saw X is directed by Saw VI and Saw 3D helmer Kevin Greutert, and sees Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw character return to the series.

The film hits screens October 27, 2023, and while specific plot details are being kept under wraps, rumors suggest it plays out between the first two Saw movies, making it a midquel.

Studio Lionsgate has this to say about the movie: “The return of Tobin Bell to the franchise furthers Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ goal of a film that captures everything Saw fans love about the franchise, while also keeping them guessing with all-new traps and a new mystery to solve.”

While producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said: “We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love.

“Part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

If you want to do your homework in advance of Saw X releasing this October, here’s how to watch the Saw movies in order. You can also find out more about Saw X here.