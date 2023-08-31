The Nun 2: Release date, cast, plot, & more

The Nun 2 is set to bless us with frights later this year, so here’s everything we know about the Conjuring franchise movie so far.

Horror franchises are a mainstay in our cinematic culture, and one of the best known is James Wan’s The Conjuring series, which features none other than The Nun.

While the first Nun movie was met with mixed critical reception, the demonic character has become somewhat of a horror icon in the past five years she’s been around. And thus, a sequel was inevitable.

So here’s everything we know about the upcoming Nun 2 movie, from it’s cast, to it’s plot, trailer, and more.

The Nun II release date – When is it coming out?

The Nun 2 is planned to release exclusively in cinemas on September 8, 2023. This sets the R-rated movie up to be a autumnal/Halloween flick.

Filming for the sequel began last year in France, as James Wan made a post on Instagram on October 12, 2022 announcing as such, and showing a small part of the set. Filming wrapped later that year.

The Nun II cast – Who is working on the movie?

The major cast list for The Nun 2, which features both old and new faces, is as follows:

Bonnie Aarons as Valak/The Nun

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Jonas Bloquet as Maurice/Frenchie

Anna Popplewell as Marcella

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

Storm Reid as a fellow Nun-in-training

As for behind the camera, director Michael Chaves, who previously worked on The Curse of La Llorona, will be returning to The Conjuring franchise. Akela Cooper, the writer behind M3GAN, has penned the story and script, alongside Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. James Wan will produce as always.

The Nun II trailer – Is there a trailer?

Yes, in fact there are multiple trailers. The first official Nun 2 trailer dropped on July 6, 2023, which you can watch below:

On August 7, we got a new teaser, which you can also see below. But be warned: “Something doesn’t feel right.”

The Nun II plot – What will happen in the sequel?

Picking up four years after the first movie, the official plot for The Nun 2 is as follows: “1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.”

At the end of The Nun, after becoming possessed by the demon, Maurice states that he is going to return to his father’s tomato farm in France, where the next film happens to take place.

The movie is also set to explore more about the demonic nun, and perhaps dive into the connection she has with Ed and Lorraine Warren, as the exorcism of Maurice is a video feature of their seminars twenty years later.

That’s everything we know about The Nun 2, but we’ll be sure to update this page as more announcements roll out. In the meantime, check out more of our upcoming movie coverage in the hub below:

