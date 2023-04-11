Interview with the Vampire Season 2: Everything we know so far

Interview with the Vampire will be coming back for Season 2 – here’s everything we know so far about the second run, including any release date updates, cast, and plot.

Interview with the Vampire has been one of the best selling horror franchises in recent decades. The story, which stems form Anne Rice’s book series The Vampire Chronicles, was adapted into a film with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt back in the 1990s, but fans were super excited when a TV series went into development in recent years.

The series, which promised to stay “truer to the books”, became a hit amongst audiences and ciritcs, gaining a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And thankfully, the series is far from over, as a second season has also been confirmed.

But what’s happening with this second season, and when is it coming out? Well, read on to find out everything we know so far…

Currently, there has been no official release date announced for Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Season 2 had been confirmed before the first season even premiered, but it is still in development. Filming is set to begin April 2023 and finish in August, making it difficult to predict when the series will drop, but it likely won’t be until late 2023/early 2024 at least.

Deadline confirmed this filming news, adding that production will be happening in Prague, along with shoots in Paris and New Orleans.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

As of writing, there is no trailer for Interview with the Vampire Season 2, as development is still underway.

For now, check out the trailer for Season 1 below, to give you a reminder of what’s happened so far:

And if you’re really curious about what’s going to happen, check out the trailer for the 1996 film, which will likely hint at plot details that the second season will cover:

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 cast: Who is starring next season?

As of writing, most of the main cast will be returning for Season 2, and the official cast list includes but is not limited to:

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Delainey Hayles as Claudia

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Assad Zaman as Rashid/Armand

Ben Daniels as Santiago

Santiago, a new character for the second season, is part of the Theatre des Vampires in Paris and potentially one of the antagonists for Season 2.

One significant change in the casting is the role of Claudia, as Bailey Bass – who played her in Season 1 – will not be returning. Delainey Hayles will be replacing her.

Deadline confirmed the news, and AMC said in a statement: “Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in Season 2 We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in Season 1 and wish her nothing but the best.”

Bass also spoke on the situation, stating: “Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season. Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

As of now, there is no official plot synopsis for Interview with the Vampire Season 2. However, as the series is based on the book by Anne Rice, we can easily imagine what’s going to happen, as there is still half a book left to cover.

The series so far has followed the vampire Louis as he recounted his life to an ageing journalist Daniel Molloy. Louis was turned into a vampire in the early 1900s by Lestat, and the two have had a very toxic relationship in the century since, which is only made more tricky when they also turn a young girl, Claudia, and bring her into their family.

At the end of Season 1, it is revealed that Louis is now with another vampire, Armand, though this relationship doesn’t seem any healthier. We were also shown that Louis and Claudia are now moving to Europe in an attempt to meet more vampires, after supposedly killing Lestat. But Lestat isn’t dead, since Louis didn’t actually want it that way. So wherever Louis and Claudia go, Lestat is sure to be close behind.

We will update this article when we learn more.

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

