Saw fans slam “lame” AMC for forcing takedown of Nicole Kidman parody

Saw fans have slammed AMC Theatres as “babies” and “lame” for forcing the horror franchise to take down its parody of the Nicole Kidman advert.

The now-infamous line, “Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” was changed to, “Somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this,” in Saw’s brutal and hilarious spoof on AMC’s viral 2021 commercial.

Dropping yesterday, the smart marketing ploy to promote the upcoming Saw X quickly garnered praise from the online community, parodying Nicole Kidman’s speech that went viral for all the right reasons.

But mere hours after it dropped on X/Twitter, the commercial was nowhere to be seen – and now we know why.

AMC slammed for forcing Saw to takedown Nicole Kidman parody

It appears that AMC forced Lionsgate, the studio behind the Saw movies, to take down the satirical ad as it riffs on its own idea, and horror fans aren’t too impressed with the move.

X/Twitter user @TheLostRiverDr1 shared Saw’s version, writing: “Since AMC wanted to be a bunch of babies and have the video taken down, I’ll post it myself. Check out this incredible promotional video for #SawX parodying AMC’s Nicole Kidman video.”

“Well, I hope y’all got a chance to see the Saw parody trailer today. It got pulled so if you did… count yourself lucky,” added @joshstolberg. “I loved it.”

Dozens of people have commented on the situation, with one writing: “I can’t believe they made them take it down, that’s so lame.”

“Imagine not being good sports about this… and having Nicole Kidman and Billy do a new version as a joint parody,” said another, while a third added: “This is why we can’t have nice things. The marketing team deserves a raise.”

Others explained why they thought the cinema chain should have allowed the clip to stay up, including this person who said: “AMC benefits from Saw X doing well, so pulling the ad is really f*cking stupid on their part.”

A second asked: “How can they rightfully ask them to take it down? Would this not be covered under parody law? If anything, it’s giving them free advertising. That’s pretty damn stupid, I thought it was hilarious.”

Saw X drops in theaters on September 29.

