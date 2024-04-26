Scariest movie of 2024 drops “disturbing” new teaser and horror fans are hyped

A horror movie that looks set to be the scariest of 2024 just dropped another elusive, “disturbing” new teaser trailer, and it’s safe to say that fans are hyped.

While there are plenty of horror movies to look forward to this year, Longlegs is arguably the most anticipated thanks, in part, to its genius marketing campaign, teasing what to expect without giving the whole film away.

It started with the viral “that’s not my daughter” teaser, which piled on the atmosphere and kept details – including the title – quiet for the time being. A number of eerie teasers followed, alongside a collection of disturbing posters, with the Neon movie later revealed to be Oz Perkins’ Longlegs.

Yesterday (April 25), another teaser arrived titled ‘Dirty: Part Two’, kicking off with a scene seemingly from the POV of Nicolas Cage’s killer looking out the window. You can hear him chuckling to himself before gasping as a young girl comes into view.

Various scenes from the horror film then begin flashing across the screen in between text that reads, “Listen loud the serpents, see the darkness slithering, tell me what good is that body, if not for hiding red shiny parts.” In the background, you can hear the killer breathing heavily before exclaiming, “There she is.”

The teaser finishes from the POV of the young girl looking into a mirror before the killer comes into view. Text describes him as “the man downstairs,” and much like the other trailers, we see a series of symbols alluding to the occult.

Alongside the video, the description reads, “First, it was too many voices. They couldn’t be understood. But then they started to settle.” Neon has made it clear that we won’t fully understand what any of these cryptic messages mean until Longlegs drops in July.

As well as leaving viewers feeling disturbed, Neon’s marketing campaign continues to earn the praise of horror fans, with some predicting it to be the “scariest movie of 2024.”

“I just love how these teasers don’t tell you absolutely nothing and build up more hype and questions,” said one, while another wrote, “We are getting mentally disturbed with this one.” A third added, “The creepiness level is off the charts with these teasers. It’s looking like it might be the next Silence of the Lambs.”

A fourth chimed in, “Well, this is terrifying. Even the shots that aren’t supposed to be scary, like the FBI meeting at 0:19 just have this haunting atmosphere that reeks of hopelessness and fear. Plus, the sound design in these teasers are fantastic, and I love how what I assume is Nicholas Cage doing a raspy voice seems to be a running element of these videos. Really looking forward to this, probably my most anticipated horror film since Nope.”

As well as Cage, the movie stars Maika Monroe, Alicia Witt, and Blair Underwood, centering on a serial killer case that takes a sinister turn when an FBI investigator unearths evidence of the occult.

Longlegs drops in cinemas on July 12. Until then, here are five other creepy movies to watch. You can also check out all the best new movies heading to streaming this month.