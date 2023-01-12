How to watch M3GAN – is it streaming?

Is M3GAN on streaming? The new horror movie is already making a splash in cinemas, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it’ll be available to stream.

M3GAN, the newest horror film to come from Jason Blum, James Wan, Gerard Johnstone, and Akela Cooper, has certainly made an impact at the cinemas.

Despite many seeing the film as a nothing more than a meme when its trailer first dropped, it’s been receiving great reviews, and currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film hasn’t been released in every country just yet, leaving many itching to see what happens.

Article continues after ad

So, where can you stream M3GAN, and when will it be available to watch at home?

When and where can you watch M3GAN?

M3GAN is exclusively available to watch in cinemas right now, but it’s expected to drop on Peacock in the US in the months following its release.

Peacock is NBC’s streaming platform, and since M3GAN is a Universal Pictures release, it’s likely it’ll be added to its roster in due course.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As of now, there is no confirmed date for when M3GAN will be available for streaming. However, it is estimated that it will drop near the end of February, 45 days after its theatrical release, which would follow the pattern of previous Universal films.

Article continues after ad

Although, we should emphasise that this is an estimate. Jordan Peele’s Nope, for example, didn’t drop on Peacock until four months after it was in cinemas, so we could be waiting for M3GAN for much longer.

While sadly the film has no confirmed date for streaming, there’s still a chance to catch it in cinemas. In the UK, the movie arrives in theaters tomorrow, January 13. And if you want to see a snippet of the deadly, crazy, and Tik-Tok-esque events that will happen in the film, check out the trailer below:

M3GAN is currently playing in US cinemas, and will premiere in the UK on January 13, 2023.