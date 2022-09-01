Nicole Kidman’s AMC cinema advert is getting a sequel

Heartbreak’s gonna feel good again: Nicole Kidman’s beloved AMC cinema advert is getting a sequel.

“We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC Theaters to laugh, to cry, to care. Because we need that. All of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before. Not just entered, but somehow reborn. Together.

“Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. Our heroes feel like the best part of us and sorties feel perfect and powerful because here … they are.”

Words not only spoken by Kidman, but cherished by the moviegoing world. Rejoice, because the Oscar-winner is returning for a brand-new ad.

Nicole Kidman is returning a sequel to her AMC advert

The commercial, which played in AMC theaters in the US and under the Odeon banner in the UK, follows Kidman as she strolls out of the rain into the cinema, unblinking as she watches clips from La La Land and Jurassic World, taking in and explaining the magic of movies.

Like any ad sensation, you probably didn’t think much of it at first… until you remember it. Then you look forward to it. Suddenly, it becomes a meme, and a cult-like obsession is born. Now, “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this” is printed on t-shirts.

That sort of attention hasn’t gone unnoticed. Billy Ray, the screenwriter behind the ad, as well as The Hunger Games and Terminator: Dark Fate, revealed to Vanity Fair: “I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course the answer to that is yes. It’s already written.”

Ray remained tight-lipped about any specifics, other than it will definitely feature Kidman. “I’m very, very excited about it,” he said.

“All I can tell you about it is we are not dumb enough to fly in the face of the one we’ve already done and try to top it. So it’s a very, very different approach that is a little bit of a wink to the one we’ve already done.”

There’s no release date for Kidman’s next AMC ad at the time of writing.