Why the best piece of Smile 2 marketing isn’t the new trailer

Even if you look like or sound like a pop star, the scaries can still get you. Smile 2 is taking that one step further by fleshing out its genius marketing.

If we’re really honest with ourselves, 2024 has been a bit of a mid year for horror movies. Even with Longlegs, MaXXXine, and Terrifier 3 still on the horizon, the scares in this year’s new films just haven’t been hitting the same way.

However, a potential game-changer is now heading our way, in the form of Smile 2.

Taking the same underlying concept for the first movie and attaching it to a brand-new story, Smile 2 is set to follow an up-and-coming popstar Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) taunted by the same evil entity — which brings a familiar face along with it. Sure, it’s a concept we’ve seen before (think the Ashley O episode of Black Mirror), but that doesn’t mean it’s any less seductive.

Smile might have had mixed reviews back in 2022, but the sequel is already set to be a smash hit for one simple reason: its extraordinary marketing. As of writing, the film’s first trailer has just dropped, yet that’s the least interesting part of the overall campaign.

As from today, Skye Riley is a real-life bonafide pop star… and you can stream her wherever you get your music.

Smile 2 sets up for success through its terrified popstar

Regardless of which scary new flicks we’re watching, one thing remains the same — the closer it is to real life, the more terrified we will be. And what’s more horrific than a paranormal curse invading a world that we actually understand?

By blurring the line between fact and fiction, Skye becomes more helpless than she even realizes. Our Spotify streams cannot save her from what’s to come, nor can the endless attention she’s about to receive on her “world tour.”

Sky’s lead single ‘Blood On White Satin’ could already be an Easter egg, bringing back that chilling image of the stained smile on the hospital sheets from the first film. The song itself sounds like a Dua Lip banger, with its commercial chart appeal just another example of how the growing franchise is cementing its legacy.

Given that fans are unsure if a Smile sequel is even needed (when are they ever?), Smile 2 is already proving that it has more to offer than we even realize. Director Parker Finn has promised to give fans something new that they didn’t expect, and his commitment to the bit is only leaving people wanting more.

As for Scott herself, the intrigue is palpable. Will she spend the next few months in a completely method state as Skye, releasing as many club classics as she can before Smile 2’s release? Will there be Jimmy Kimmel performances, talk show appearances, and actual chart records?

We don’t know the answer to this yet, but the potential Smile 2’s marketing has is enormous. Even if the film flops, the sequel has already been a masterclass in how to get people talking.

Smile 2 drops in theaters on October 18, 2024. Until then, check out our ranking of In a Violent Nature’s grisliest scenes.

