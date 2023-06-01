What is Tin and Tina about? Netflix horror movie explained

With Tin & Tina currently riding high in the Netflix charts, here’s everything you need to know about the new Spanish horror scaring up a storm.

If you like your horror creepy and psychological, Spain has been catering to your needs over the last couple of decades.

Movies like Sleep Tight, Julia’s Eyes, The Skin I Live In, Veronica, The Orphanage, and the REC movies have terrified audiences worldwide.

We’re now adding another movie to that list, with Tin & Tina hitting big this week, and causing something of a stir on social media.

Article continues after ad

Tin & Tina: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis: “After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.”

If you want to know a bit more about the movie, the story begins with Lola (Milena Smit) and Adolfo (Jamie Lorente) discovering that they can’t have children soon after their wedding day.

They head back to their home town – as well as the house where Adolfo grew up – and decide to adopt from a local convent that provides shelter and education to abandoned children. They meet Tin and Tina, who were left at the convent gates years previous, and look like refugees from the Village of the Damned.

Article continues after ad

Adolfo has misgivings, thinking the children too old and strange. But Lola believes they are as deserving of love as any other kid, so they take the twins in.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But then things get weird – Tin and Tina’s mischievous games turn dark and disturbing, while the twins’ obsession with sin, The Bible, and the word of God, threaten to tear the family apart.

The film is adapted from a 2013 short of the same name, hit screens in Spain this past March, and dropped on Netflix this week.

Article continues after ad

What are people saying about new Netflix horror?

Twitter is going crazy for Tin & Tina, with one viewer renaming it “Creepy Ass Kids.”

Another isn’t a fan of Tin & Tina saying “Hi Mommy!” Which is uttered a fair few times in the film.

Another Tweeter suggests Tin & Tina aren’t the only villains of the piece, with husband Adolfo “gaslighting” his wife throughout the movie.

While a frequent comment is that the family dog is the only one with any brains in Tin & Tina.

Article continues after ad

Tin & Tina is now streaming on Netflix. For more horror coverage on Dexerto, head here.