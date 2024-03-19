Who says horror isn’t all year round? Fans have been left “feeling sick” after watching the “best horror movie scene” online.

Even though it’s only March, the horror film Gods have already been treating fans to plenty of squeamish goodness.

In the last few weeks, the fate of the Poohniverse has been revealed, alongside lots of hype for new releases Imaginary and Immaculate.

However, the “best horror movie scene” has come from an unexpected source, with fans claiming they’ve been left “feeling sick” after watching.

“Best horror movie scene” has fans “feeling sick”

Short film Mama Agnes has left fans “feeling sick” after its “best horror movie scene” went viral on TikTok.

Directed and written by Alexander Henderson, the short film follows “Doppelgängers, biologically unrelated lookalikes, disrupt the lives of unsuspecting individuals, blurring lines between reality and fantasy.”

In the clip, a young girl can be seen talking to her “mom,” who is standing at a distance. The mom asks if everything is okay when the phone starts ringing, with the young girl answering to find her actual mom is FaceTiming from somewhere else.

When the young girl looks back up, the doppelgänger version of her mom is standing right next to her, smiling menacingly.

“I’m feeling sick,” one TikTok comment read, while another stated, “My body is filled with goosebumps.”

“I couldn’t even watch, I had to look down the entire time,” a third revealed, with a fourth fan stating, “I had to hold my phone away from me, face it to the wall, and look at the screen from the other side.”

The clip has already been compared to horror classics including Skinwalker, Sajin, and Smile.

How to watch Mama Agnes

Mama Agnes can be watched in full on YouTube.

Clocking in at just under three minutes, the independent film was released on October 6, 2023, racking up thousands of views.

Find even more amazing movies to stream this month here.