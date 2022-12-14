Robert Pattinson’s Batman may join new DCEU under James Gunn’s plans

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Make way for the Dark Knight: Robert Pattinson’s Batman may join the wider DC universe under James Gunn’s plans, according to a new report.

Over the past few years, multiple actors have donned the cowl: Pattinson, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton is set to reprise his iconic role in The Flash movie, after the cancelation of Batgirl.

However, Pattinson’s Batman is a bit different. Similar to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, he may be part of DC’s big-screen output, but he’s not in the DCEU, so to speak. Matt Reeves has been developing his own universe, with spinoffs based around The Penguin and Arkham Asylum in the pipeline, as well as The Batman 2.

That could all be about to change. According to a new report, plans may be in motion to incorporate R-Batz into Gunn and Peter Safran’s renewed, rebooted vision of the DC universe.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman may join DCEU

As per Variety, a “well-placed source” told the outlet that “Gunn and Safran are exploring the possibility of incorporating filmmaker Matt Reeves’ iteration of Batman with actor Robert Pattinson into their wider universe.”

Initial reports surrounding Gunn and Safran’s hiring suggested they wouldn’t be touching Reeves’ Batman, set to remain separate entities alongside whatever Todd Phillips has planned for Joker 2.

Gunn has yet to reveal any specific news regarding his plans, despite speculation and rumors surrounding Jason Momoa as Lobo and Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel 2.

He recently tweeted: “We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.

“As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters and the stories the time and attention they deserve, and we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask and answer.”

