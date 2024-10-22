The Penguin’s best character rumored for “big” role in The Batman 2

The Penguin has introduced one of the best characters in Matt Reeves’ Gotham universe, and according to a new rumor, they may return for The Batman 2.

The Penguin takes place in the aftermath of The Batman; more specifically, Carmine Falcone’s death and the Riddler’s explosions that shook and flooded Gotham.

The series charts Oz Cobb’s rise to power, playing the Falcone and Maroni mobs against each other as he tries to launch a new “revolutionary” drug with the help of Victor Aguilar (who could be the show’s version of Victor Zsasz).

However, there’s one person he didn’t account for: Sofia Falcone, the late daughter of Carmime whom he betrayed 10 years ago, leaving her stuck in Arkham for crimes she didn’t commit.

HBO

According to MyTimeToShineHello, “Sofia will play a big role in The Batman Part 2.”

In the latest episode, Sofia ditched her family surname for her mother’s maiden name: Gigante. While Oz rallied his men and discovered his new base of operations (a big tease for The Batman 2), Sofia killed Johnny Viti and recruited the remaining footsoldiers.

You should take this with a grain of salt, though. MyTimeToShineHello is a notoriously spotty scooper, and given that Oz’s fate is somewhat pre-ordained (he’ll become a supervillain, that’s his fate), Sofia’s future is already at risk.

As explained by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, “we are the bridge between the two films. We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned.”

Warner Bros./HBO

Little is known about the sequel, other than its winter setting and the fact that Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell are reprising their roles.

Speaking to SFX, Matt Reeves said it’s “going to dig into the epic story about deeper corruption, and it goes into places that he couldn’t anticipate in the first one.

“The seeds of where this goes are all in the first movie, and it expands in a way that will show you aspects of the character you never got to see. Batman is constantly battling these forces. But those forces can’t be entirely exorcised. So the next movie delves deeper into that,” he added.

