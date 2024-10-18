The Penguin fans convinced Batman is hiding in new trailer

Is Robert Pattinson’s Batman hiding somewhere in The Penguin? Despite reports that he won’t appear in the series, fans have spotted a familiar motorbike in the spinoff’s midseason trailer.

What’s Pattinson’s caped crusader been doing since the events of The Batman? In The Penguin, Gotham is still struggling in the wake of the Riddler’s attacks. Emergency camps have been set up around the city to give residents supplies and shelter after the flood destroyed their homes.

As far as we’ve seen, the Bat-Symbol has yet to illuminate the sky, so he’s either dealing with somebody else (perhaps the villains we’ll see in The Batman Part 2), he’s taking a breather, or he’s blissfully unaware of Oz Cobb’s dirty dealings.

With The Penguin Episode 5 dropping this weekend, HBO just released a midseason trailer teasing what’s to come in the weeks ahead – and the brief appearance of a motorcycle has ignited fans’ excitement.

Is Batman in The Penguin trailer?

No, Batman isn’t in The Penguin, as confirmed by Matt Reeves and showrunner Lauren LeFranc. The bike is nothing more than a nod to Bruce Wayne’s motorcycle.

I understand why fans are desperate to see Batman again. It’s been over two years since Pattinson’s movie, and the sequel won’t hit cinemas until October 2, 2026 – that’s a four-year gap.

“Oh my god! Starting the trailer with a bike, these guys know what they’re doing,” one fan speculated. “Was that Bruce on the bike?” another asked, and when others told them no, one user wrote: “How do you know it’s not though? It’s even in the underground tunnel same as in The Batman.”

“The person on the motorcycle is either Bruce Wayne or some other person,” another wrote, hinting at the possibility of Zoë Kravitz appearing as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. This would arguably make more sense, given Kyle worked as a waitress at Oz’s Iceberg Lounge.

“Does anyone else think that the person motorcycle could be Selina?” one user asked, and another commented: “No lie, I saw the rider on the motorcycle and thought Catwoman was coming back to Gotham.”

Whether or not Kravitz’s Catwoman will appear in the final episodes remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Robert Pattinson’s Batman isn’t in The Penguin.

In the meantime, find out more about Magpie and why Dr Julian Rush may be a Batman villain in disguise.