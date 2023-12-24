What time is Ricky Gervais: Armageddon on Netflix?

Christmas is about to get funnier, as Ricky Gervais: Armageddon is set to drop on Netflix very soon – here’s exactly what time to expect the stand-up comedy special.

If you’re from the UK, you’ll know Ricky Gervais as the man who created the OG Office and Extras. American fans, however, will most likely know him as the man who came up with the US version of The Office – and the one who ruthlessly annihilated a whole bunch of celebrities many times over at the Golden Globes.

More recently, he’s been causing a stir with his divisive Netflix stand-up specials, which include 2018’s Humanity and 2022’s SuperNature. But he’s not leaving as much of a gap for his next one, which is set to drop on Christmas day.

Here’s exactly what time you can expect Ricky Gervais’ explosive new stand-up special Armageddon to arrive on Netflix.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon release date & time

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon drops on December 25, 2023, at 3am ET on Netflix.

The specific time depends on your location – here’s a rundown for each timezone so you know exactly when you can dive in:

12am PT

3am ET

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

So, after you’re done opening presents or whatever it is you do on Christmas day, you can get stuck into the comedian’s latest stand-up special, one that is expected to “break the internet”.

What is Ricky Gervais: Armageddon about?

Never one to shy away from controversy, Ricky Gervais is expected to deliver more punchy (and no doubt divisive) jokes in Armageddon, which is a recording of his sell-out tour at the London Palladium.

As per the official synopsis: “The BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence.”

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon drops on Netflix on December 25.

