 Ricky Gervais explains true significance of After Life characters - Dexerto
Ricky Gervais explains true significance of After Life characters

Published: 6/Nov/2020 14:58

by Jacob Hale
Netflix After Life Ricky Gervais Tony Anne
Ricky Gervais has explained why certain characters in his hit Netflix show After Life were so important to the story, as well as the true message behind each of them.

After Life has been arguably one of the biggest shows in recent years. Two season in, Gervais’ story of protagonist Tony suffering through the loss of his wife, Lisa, is one that can pull on the strings of the coldest heart, while also integrating the witty humor Ricky has come to be known for throughout his career.

After Life has been well received by fans and critics alike, with Gervais confirming that a third season is underway already thanks to the reception of the first two.

While fans of the show will closely follow the lives of Tony, love interest Emma and colleague Lenny as some of their favorites, Ricky has spoken about the significance of some of the recurring characters that don’t always get their time in the limelight.

Ricky Gervais After Life Season 3 script
Instagram: rickygervais
Ricky has already confirmed that Season 3 writing is underway.

In a series of tweets posted on November 6, Ricky posted about several of the recurring characters in the series and his thought process behind creating them, as well as what they represent in the show.

As an avid animal lover, Gervais first spoke about his on-screen, four-legged companion Brandy, saying that he gave Tony a dog “to represent stability and unconditional love.”

He also added that the relationship between Tony and Brandy was “a codependency that metaphorically and literally saves his life.”

That wasn’t all, though, as Ricky went on to tweet about Brian, the lovable and somewhat quirky local resident who’s just desperate to feature in the paper. Gervais says that he introduced Brian “to show that everyone, however hopeless and insignificant, has a story to tell.”

Finally, Gervais tweeted about Anne, who Tony frequently meets and befriends at the cemetery as they mourn over their lost spouses.

Anne, he says, “represents wisdom & the kindness of strangers.”

While it’s easy to fall in love with the main characters, sometimes you don’t realize the significance of the recurring characters, and why they’re so integral to the stories being told, and you can clearly tell that Ricky himself is as emotionally attached to these characters as anyone.

When is Marvel’s Loki series coming out? Release date, cast, plot, more

Published: 6/Nov/2020 13:38

by Emma Soteriou
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Marvel Studios

It’s been reported that Loki will be confirmed as bisexual in his upcoming series, with a season 2 already on the cards. Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

After Loki’s tragic death at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, fans refused to believe it was the end for the trickster. After all, he’d already ‘died’ twice before in the MCU and made it back alive.

With this track record, it came as no surprise that Avengers: Endgame gave the fan-favorite one more chance at life, but unraveled all of his character development in the process.

That being said, it did open up the opportunity for Loki to be the star of his very own series.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Loki in Thor: Ragnarok

When will the Loki series be released?

Production for the first season of Loki was paused earlier this year due to the ongoing health crisis. However, it has recently resumed over in Atlanta, Georgia, with the show being expected to arrive on Disney Plus in spring 2021.

Loki has already been confirmed for a second season too, which will start production under the working title ‘Architect’ in January 2022.

Loki in Disney Plus series
The first glimpse of Loki in the series

Loki cast and plot

Tom Hiddleston will be returning to his role as Loki and will be joined by Owen Wilson, whose character is still unknown.

Richard E. Grant has also joined the cast, along with Sophia Di Martino, who has been spotted on set as a possible Lady Loki.

Having taken the Tesseract and escaped The Avengers in 2012, the show will pick up with Loki in an alternate timeline, taking fans through different time periods and possibly the multiverse in a post-Endgame MCU.

The show is also set to confirm that Loki is bisexual, according to reports from We Got This Covered, with him having both male and female love interests.

Topic starts at 0:23

The TVA prison jumpsuit Loki is seen wearing in this short snippet references the ‘Time Variance Authority’, which is yet to have made an appearance in the MCU. Their main purpose is to keep an eye on time-travelers interfering with different timelines, which would tie in well with Loki causing trouble across history.

This will also link to Doctor Strange’s Multiverse of Madness, much like WandaVision and Spider-man 3.

Though there is no set date in place for the return of the God of Mischief, there are hopes that a trailer or images may arrive soon, building excitement for his return to the MCU.