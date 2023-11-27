Rick and Morty fans praise “genius” Squid Game post-credits scene

Rick and Morty has received praise for the post-credits scene in the latest Season 7 Episode 7, in which the show offers its own rendition of the Netflix hit Squid Game.

The latest episode of Rick and Morty, titled ‘Wet Kuat Amortican Summer’, is based around a parody of a certain character from the chaotic sci-fi classic Total Recall.

But as is always the case, the episode ends with an epic post-credits scene. Last week, Dan Harmon and the writing team used the final sequence for a callback while setting up a potential – and unlikely – villain.

This week, it features a nod to the iconic Squid Game, drawing in praise from the fans. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Rick and Morty references Squid Game in post-credits scene

The post-credits scene in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 shows a trio of billionaires wearing gold masks and dressing gowns, while one uses a human in animal-print paint as a foot-rest, imitating the dastardly VIPs in Squid Game.

In Rick and Morty, these VIPs aren’t here to gamble billions on the fate of the Squid Game players. Instead, they’re buying Kuatos, and one of them is shaving his chest in preparation.

To bring you up to scratch, the episode starts off with Morty accidentally becoming fused to Summer’s belly, making them a “Kuat”, a reference to the humanoid mutant conjoined to his twin George’s abdomen in the sci-fi movie Total Recall.

After being mocked by their peers, Summer seeks solace in a Kuato nightclub, where she meets dozens of other people like her. However, she ends up being kidnapped and wakes up to find Kuato Morty has been removed from her body.

When she escapes and Rick catches up with them, she uses her psychic bond to communicate with Kuato Morty and find out where he is. Turns out, the Kuato nightclub owner has been selling out his own kind, killing off the host bodies and flogging the Kuatos for financial gain.

In the post-credits scene, we find out the buyers are the Squid Game-esque billionaires. Two of them already have Kuatos installed, while the third in the middle is waiting for Kuato Morty, unaware that Rick and Summer have put a stop to the entire operation.

The three make a series of “69” jokes, with one saying he paid “69 million flerbos” for his Kuato and another saying he has “69 credit cards.” But their conversation comes to an abrupt end when one jokes about 69ing with his wife.

Rick and Morty fans praise “genius” post-credits scene

The scene has received plenty of praise from the fans, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Total Recall, a tiny bit of Stranger Things, Taken and the Squid Games VIP’s, that was a fun episode, that makes 2 since the excellent ‘Unmortricken’ (S7E5), we’re hopefully back on track now.”

Another said: “Rick & Morty Season 7 Episode 7’s post-credits scene is secretly genius (& nice!).” Over on Reddit, one fan commented: “The ‘eaugh you have a wife’ at the end with the Squid Game people got a big laugh out of me though.”

“The ending was a reference to Squid Game right? With the rich masked men? They even made a 69 joke like the show lol,” added another.

