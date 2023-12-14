Reacher Season 2: How much time has passed since Margrave?

Jack Reacher is back and this time in a new town trying to lay low. Reacher Season 2 continues the nomad’s journey but with a different storyline – but how long has it been since Margrave?

The first season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series adapted the first book installment created by Lee Child. A former military policeman now roams the United States as a self-proclaimed drifter with only a toothbrush in his pocket.

While vowing to see the states on his own terms, he found himself in Margrave solving his brother’s death and stopping a drug cartel. Leaving Margrave behind, Reacher Season 2 has him venturing to New York to solve the murders of his former comrades.

With Reacher noticeably more buff than ever before, when does Season 2 take place?

Reacher Season 2 timeframe

The timeframe from Margrave to Reacher Season 2 is unclear for now as the new season jumps to Child’s elventh book.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the new season takes place much later than the events of Margrave. Instead of following the chronological order of the books, Reacher Season 2 adapts Child’s eleventh book in the series. It also makes up for why Alan Ritchson looks noticeably bigger and more muscular.

Based on the trailer, fans meet Reacher again as he helps a mother getting carjacked and forced to take money from the ATM in a new town.

Reacher soon learns the truth as his former comrades of the 110th are showing up dead. He soon meets Neagley in a new city, likely New York. Neagley looks noticeably the same compared to Reacher. Reacher deduces the deaths of his friends are no simple accident or murder. Someone is killing them off.

Reacher Season 2 will air weekly on Prime Video.

