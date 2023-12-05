Reacher Season 2 release schedule: Dates & episodes

Amazon Prime Video brings back beloved nomad and military combat extraordinaire Jack Reacher for Reacher Season 2 – here’s everything to know about its release schedule.

Alan Ritchson is back and bigger than ever for his return in Reacher Season 2. The actor was a fan favorite as a perfect embodiment of Lee Child’s book character compared to Tom Cruise. Reacher Season 1 was a hit with Season 2’s renewal a no-brainer.

This time the season adapts Child’s 11th book and has Reacher facing his military past. In a new town, he learns members of his old covert team are being murdered. For what reason? He’s hellbent on finding out with the help of some old friends.

Reacher Season 2 promises more fist fights, witty Reacher humor, and explosions – here’s the official release schedule for the series.

How many Reacher Season 2 episodes are there?

The new season will have a total of eight episodes.

Following the first season, Season 2 will also have eight episodes that will hopefully be enough for fans. For the second season, fans will get a jam-packed premiere as the first three episodes with premiere together. Each episode is a few minutes short of an hour’s runtime. Reacher Season 2 will also be available in more than 240 countries worldwide through Amazon Prime Video.

Reacher Season 2 release schedule:

You can find the release schedule for Reacher Season 2 below:

Episode 1-3: December 14

Episode 4: December 22

Episode 5: December 29

Episode 6: January 5

Episode 7: January 12

Episode 8: January 19

Reacher Season 2 was originally scheduled to premiere on December 15 but went through a release date change. It’s unclear if the new release date also changes the weekly episode schedule. Be advised that the dates may not apply to everyone based on location. Viewers in the US will get access to the episodes at an earlier time. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below and highlighted the time zones that get it before anyone else:

6am PDT

9am EDT

11am Brazil

2pm UK

3pm Central European Summer Time

7:30pm India Standard Time

1am Australia

3am New Zealand

The official synopsis reads: “Reacher Season 2 begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

“Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).

“Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them – and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.”

Reacher Season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

