Reacher Season 2 star suggests getting “fired” in order to watch the new season

Alan Ritchson is hard at work promoting Amazon Prime Video‘s Reacher Season 2 – but his advice to fans on how to watch it is comedic and will surely get a few fans fired from their jobs.

Jack Reacher is back in full throttle after the events in Margrave, Georgia. The behemoth ex-military officer can’t seem to stay out of trouble. This time trouble comes to find him in Reacher Season 2. Lee Child’s 1997 debut novel, Killing Floor, was the basis for the first season, with Season 2 focusing on his eleventh book installment.

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher and is seeking revenge as members of his former covert op team are getting murdered. He recruits some of his old allies to find answers and hunt down those responsible. With the SAG-AFTRA strikes now over, Ritchson is back to promoting the new season on social media.

Fans of the actor know he tends to be witty and comical. His latest post suggests fans should finesse their jobs and then some to watch the December episodes in peace.

Reacher Season 2 fans should channel their inner Jack Reacher this December

On Instagram, Alan Ritchson shared a poster for the upcoming season with some helpful advice for fans on how to watch the first few episodes of Reacher Season 2 by getting fired before their release dates.

“Dec 15. Do something to get fired the day before so you can stay home and binge the first three eps. Then ask for your job back and threaten to use some sweet reacher headbutt if they won’t give it to you. They will be scared so you’ll get it back. Then start laying the groundwork to get fired again in a week so you can stay home and watch episode 4. You’ll learn new fight moves by then so you’ll have fresh scare tactics to get your job back until the next episode airs. Season 2 will be worth the trouble, trust me,” wrote the actor in his caption.

Some would question if Ritchson is giving wise words of advice or not. But diehard Reacher fans might go above and beyond for the new season.

One fan commented on his post, “If you think I’m going to drop everything and binge-watch Reacher1, and 2. You got that right!”

Another said he had no need to follow the actor’s “firing” advice because, “Dont need to get fired I already took the day off once I saw the trailer.”

The new season promises even more dynamic action as Reacher will do anything necessary with his arsenal of combat skills to avenge his fallen comrades. Fans will see the return of Season 1 character Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, as well as some new faces like a Terminator star.

Reacher Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 15. Read more Dexerto TV & Movies content here.