The first episode of Reacher Season 2 just reacquainted fans with a familiar face from the Prime Video show’s first season.

Episodes 1-3 of Reacher’s second season premiered on December 14. This is a day earlier than originally advertised, but few fans (if any) are complaining.

Season 2 of the crime-thriller series is based on Lee Child’s 11th Jack Reacher novel, Bad Luck and Trouble. Like the book, it sees Reacher (Alan Ritchson) investigating the murder of an old army buddy.

None of Reacher’s Season 1 allies join him on the hunt in Season 2 – with one notable exception.

Reacher Season 2 brings back a Season 1 character

Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley is back on deck in Reacher Season 2. Indeed, she’s the whole reason Jack is on the case, as she recruits him to help solve the murder in Episode 1, “ATM.”

As established in Reacher Season 1, Neagley is an ex-US Army sergeant who served alongside Reacher. She now works in corporate security, but also remains loyal to Jack, coming to his aid on several occasions throughout the first season.

Reacher Season 2 confirms that Neagley still holds her corporate gig. What’s more, she’s apparently very successful, having earned multiple promotions (and salary bumps to match).

Season 2’s first three episodes also include flashbacks to Neagley’s time with Reacher as part of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. Notably, we see the moment the pair became friends, after fighting side-by-side in a knock-down, drag-out bar room brawl.

Reacher Season 2 includes a Terminator Easter egg

This isn’t Season 2’s only nod to the past, either. “ATM” also features a reference to new cast member Robert Patrick’s real-life history, in the form of a Terminator Easter egg.

The gag in question appears midway through the episode, when one of Shane Langston’s (Patrick) hired heavies reads out Reacher and Neagley’s respective aliases. Neagley’s cover identity is Sarah Connor – a name Langston appears unfamiliar with.

There’s little chance Patrick himself would blank on the name, though. Sarah Connor is a major character in several Terminator movies, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day, in which Patrick appears.

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are streaming on Prime Video now.

