How tall is Jack Reacher?

Fans of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books know that the series’ main character is an intimidating ex-military officer – but how tall is he?

Child’s first book was published in 1997 with Killing Floor. It focused on a drifter ex-military officer who decides to travel across the United States on his own terms, carrying next to nothing and buying clothes when needed from thrift stores. Reacher is often known for his standout physique that would have anyone’s heads turning in his presence.

So far, Jack Reacher has come to life on the small and big screen with the Jack Reacher movies and Amazon Prime Video Reacher series. While the movies star Tom Cruise, Amazon’s Reach series stars Blue Mountain State actor Alan Ritchson.

These two mediums show two sides of a very different coin when it comes to Reacher’s looks and stature. So it begs the question of which actor more closely resembles the book version of Jack Reacher when it comes to height.

Jack Reacher’s height is impressive

In the original books by Child, he describes Jack Reacher as being 6 feet 5 inches tall.

The books detail Reacher as being extremely tall, which is not surprising, as his presence alone is meant to intimidate people.

In addition to his height, Reacher is also described as having blonde hair and weighing roughly 250 pounds. Many can see why Cruise wasn’t the best choice to portray the character who stands at 5 feet 7 inches, not to mention his dark hair and overall older look.

In comparison, when Amazon Prime Video announced Ritchson would lead the new series, their casting decision was met with praise. Ritchson has been applauded for a near-perfect representation of the character. He stands at 6 feet 2 inches, just a few inches shy of the book character. He also happens to be naturally blonde.

According to Looper, Ritchson gained roughly 30 pounds for Season 1. “I had an assistant whose only job was to bring me food. It was like a conveyor belt of smoothies and protein,” he said. For Men’s Journal, the actor said his normal and comfortable weight sits at 205, but had to go even higher for the series.

Seeing as some time has passed leading into Reacher Season 2, Ritchson is bigger than ever before and has gained more mass., making his overall height seem more intimidating. According to The Hindustan Times, Child felt Ritchson “commanded” a room better because of his stature and physique.

