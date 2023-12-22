Reacher Season 2 brings back an old friend from Margrave

Jack Reacher and his old team are on the hunt for answers in Reacher Season 2, and Reacher has a few tricks up his sleeve – like an old friend from Margrave.

With members of the 110th getting murdered, Reacher, Neagley, Dixon, and O’Donnell look into the lives of their dead teammates. They soon realize they are hiding a few secrets and working on a case connected to the person responsible.

The new season adds more turmoil as Reacher is hellbent on revenge. Following a series of clues, the team ruse up a nifty plan to trick their informant for some answers. But to get there, he calls in the help of an old friend from Margrave for Reacher Season 2 Episode 4. This old friend is a welcome treat for fans.

While Roscoe may not return for this season, the Margrave cameo for Episode 4 nicely ties both seasons together. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Reacher calls in some reinforcements

For Reacher Season 2 Episode 4, Reacher calls in the help of his old Margrave friend Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) to help interrogate the legislative director of a politician.

The team finds some juicy details in their investigation after learning Tony Swan was working for New Age, the very people trying to kill them. Looking into the files they stole from the company, Reacher notices several emails about a government contract called Little Wing and its support from Senator Malcom Lavoy.

O’Donnell is familiar with the politician and his habit of swaying wherever the votes are. With Lavoy being a politician, he’s unapproachable and likely doesn’t know what he signs. But his legislative director does. Reacher and the team create an elaborate game plan to get close to him at a fundraiser event.

Adorned in expensive suits and dresses, Dixon takes the lead and gets close to him at the event. Their plan includes persuading him to take a load off by snorting cocaine in the car. Just as the legislative director takes the drugs, someone pounds on the window with a police badge.

Reacher Season 2 Episode 4 brings back Margrave Lieutenant Oscar Finlay as part of their plan. Arrested and at a precinct, Finlay acts as the arresting officer to get information and allow Reacher and O’Donnell to pose as FBI agents. Comically, Reacher introduces himself to Finlay as Jack Margrave.

After getting information, Reacher shows his surprise that Finlay returned to wearing the badge. After Season 1, he had supposedly retired but couldn’t stay away and became Lieutenant. He still wears his wedding rings but is getting better. In the first season, Finlay had problems moving on from his separation from his wife. He even admits his dog Jack overeats.

His cameo also serves as a reunion between him and Neagley. Finlay jokes that he didn’t recognize her in a dress and looks good. Neagley retorts saying “elbow patches” need to mind his business. Reacher and Finaly shake hands and part ways.

