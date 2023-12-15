The first episode of Reacher Season 2 includes a fun nod to star Robert Patrick’s history with the Terminator franchise.

Patrick portrayed the villainous T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. An amorphous robot assassin, the T-1000 is widely regarded as one of the most iconic big screen baddies of all time.

Patrick’s other high-profile movie roles include parts in Cop Land, Die Hard 2, Walk the Line, Spy Kids, and Charlie’s Angels Full Throttle. He also made memorable, non-canon cameos as the T-1000 in Wayne’s World and Last Action Hero.

The Marietta, Georgia native has plenty of notable small screen credits to his name, as well. Aside from playing The X-Files’ John Doggett, he’s held down recurring roles on the likes of 1923 and Mayans M.C.

Reacher Season 2 has a comical Terminator Easter egg

That said, Patrick is still best known for his contribution to the Terminator franchise. This is something Reacher Season 2, Episode 1, “ATM,” has fun with.

In a scene midway through “ATM,” shady industrialist Shane Langston’s (Patrick) goon rattles off the aliases used by Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and Neagley (Maria Sten). Amusingly, Langston doesn’t clock Neagley’s Sarah Connor cover identity as a Terminator shoutout.

In the sci-fi series, Sarah Connor is the mother of humanity’s future savior, John Connor. Connor is the protagonist of 1984’s The Terminator, in which she’s portrayed by Linda Hamilton. Hamilton later reprised the role in 1992’s Terminator 2 and 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate.

Other actors have also played Sarah Connor – including two Game of Thrones veterans. Lena Headey filled the part in 2009 TV series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, while Emilia Clarke assumed these duties for 2015’s Terminator Genisys.

Alan Ritchson offers fans Reacher-style advice ahead of Season 2’s premiere

Reacher Season 2’s Terminator Easter egg was just one of several surprises that awaited fans once they queued up Episode 1. What’s more, viewers in several regions (including the US) got to see the episode early, after Prime Video moved Season 2’s premiere forward.

It’s a good thing, too – otherwise, the show’s fanbase might’ve taken Alan Ritchson’s decidedly Jack Reacher-esque advice on board. Ritchson recently joked that fans should clear their schedule ahead of the premiere by getting fired, and then use “scare tactics to get [their] job back.”

