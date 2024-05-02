The Idea of You soundtrack: All artists and songs

With a fusion of real-life bops and fictional tunes, Nicholas Galitzine is now a global pop star. But what songs are in The Idea of You soundtrack?

When a movie has a good soundtrack, it’s all anyone can talk about (just look at Challengers). Some of our favorite movies of 2024 so far have featured some undeniable bops, and with films like Joker 2 still to come, music lovers are going to be fed well by cinema.

One film that’s taking things to the next level is Prime Video’s The Idea of You, following 24-year-old superstar Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) as he unexpectedly falls in love with 40-year-old single mom Solène (Anne Hathaway) after they meet backstage at Coachella.

Fans are already divided by the pair’s age gap, which was previously bigger in the original 2017 novel by Robinne Lee. But what about the soundtrack? Here are the artists and songs that you need to know.

What songs are on The Idea of You soundtrack?

The Idea of You soundtrack features songs from Maggie Rogers, Minnie Ripperton, and Hayes Campbell’s boyband August Moon.

The soundtrack featuring songs from artists you’ll know and love looks something like this:

‘Light On’ – Maggie Rogers

‘If We Ever Broke Up’ – Mae Stephens

‘Paper Bag’ – Fiona Apple

‘Pay Your Way In Pain’ – St. Vincent

‘Les Fleurs’ – Minnie Riperton

‘Dance Hall Days’ – Wang Chung’

On top of that, Hayes’ boyband August Moon has a whole roster of tunes to choose from, even delivering a headline set at Coachella.

This means the original songs on The Idea of You soundtrack are:

‘Taste’ – August Moon

‘Dance Before We Walk’ – August Moon

‘The Idea of You’ – Nicholas Galitzine, Anne-Marie

‘Closer’ – August Moon

‘I Got You’ – August Moon

‘Guard Down’ – August Moon

‘Go Rogue’ – August Moon

‘The Idea of You (Acoustic Version)’ – Nicholas Galitzine, August Moon

‘Dance Before We Walk (Acoustic Version)’ – August Moon

‘Taste (R3HAB Remix)’ – August Moon, R3HAB

‘Score Suite’ – Siddhartha Khosla

For the eagle-eyed fans, songwriters Carl Folk and Savan Kotecha — who previously helped write One Direction’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ — are listed as both producers and composers of ‘Dance Before We Walk.’

Is August Moon a real band?

No, August Moon isn’t a real band — but it is loosely based on One Direction. In 2020, author Robinne Lee confirmed that the inspiration for Hayes came from videos of Harry Styles.

Prime Video

After popularity of the novel gained traction in 2020, Lee told Vogue that Hayes is supposed to be “Prince Harry-meets-Harry [Styles].” But she also confirmed that The Idea of You’s focus isn’t supposed to be on Hayes at all.

“A woman approaching 40 and reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole,” she added.

Lee later explained that the idea for the book came from watching One Direction videos on YouTube, saying (via The Guardian): “I found this perfect guy. I’m going to run off and follow him and his band around the world.’ He laughed and said: ‘You’re crazy. But that would make a really good story.’”

Not only can fictional frontman Galitzine hold a tune, but he also publicly weighed in on whether OD member Styles was a point of inspiration. He told Buzzfeed that he “tried to create a character that felt akin to Harry,” stating “in a sense that he’s a younger man dating older women, but also wanted to “create someone who felt new and original and not a shoddy impersonation of this person.”

