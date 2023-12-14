How many Jack Reacher movies are there? 

Before Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher series, Lee Child’s books came to life on the big screen with a few Jack Reacher movies – here’s how many there are.

Before Alan Ritchson perfectly embodied the written-out military character from Child’s books, the role was originally played by Tom Cruise. The action star himself had another notable role besides his escapades in the Mission Impossible franchise.

Child’s book series follows a former military policeman named Jack Reacher, which started in 1997 with Killing Floor. Reacher is known among fans for his drifter/nomad lifestyle travelling through the United States of his own free will. Strapped in his arsenal are next to nothing except a passport and maybe a toothbrush.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Compared to Reacher Season 1 and Season 2, Cruise’s silver screen version of Jack Reacher is more dynamic and action-packed. But how many movies did the actor star in as the character?

How many Jacker Reacher movies are there?

Tom Cruise starred in two movies based on Child’s books and the character Jack Reacher.

In 2012, Cruise took on the role in the action thriller simply titled Jack Reacher. Instead of starting from the beginning, the movie adapted Child’s 2005 book One Shot. Like the series and the books, Jack Reacher is a drifter. He’s highly trained as an ex-US Army Military Police Corps investigator and major.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Usually uncontactable, Reacher is called in to help solve a case. Traveling to Pittsburgh, he’s told to investigate a military-trained snipe thought to be responsible for a mass shooting. The movie did well at the box office, making over $218 million from its $60 million budget.

Four years later, Cruise reprised his role in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. It adapted the 2015 book Never Go Back – hence the movie title.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

After helping the 110th US Army CID Military Police stop a human trafficking ring, Reacher returns to Washington, D.C. The movie takes a turn when he learns Major Susan Turner, someone he has been working with, is in trouble. She’s been framed for espionage and they go on the run to find answers and uncover a dark conspiracy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The movie was a success, having made $162.1 million at the box office against a budget of between $60-96 million. It was the last Jack Reacher movie Cruise starred in.

In 2019, Amazon Prime Video announced a TV adaptation of Child’s hit character. This time, Alan Ritchson was in the lead role. Upon the news, fans immediately praised the actor for being a near-perfect embodiment of the character Child described in his books.

Speaking to The Hindustan Times, Child explained Cruise was a great actor as Reacher. “But physicality is important to Reacher since he is a huge-looking and scary man, so when he steps into the room, everybody’s a little nervous,” he said. “And I thought that Alan commanded that much better on the screen.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Reacher Season 1 is available to stream and Season 2 will be available to stream weekly on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here, and read Dexerto’s review of the first three episodes here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.