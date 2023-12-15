Reacher Season 2: Who are the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit?

The people involved in Jack Reacher’s life in the military are in danger as members of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit end up dead in Reacher Season 2- but who are they?

When first meeting Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), he’s a force not to be messed with based on his height and stature alone. While carrying only a war medal and his passport, Reacher’s combat and firearms ability give away his military status, Lee Child’s book character was a major in the US Army’s military police.

He now roams the United States as a drifter. While Reacher Season 1 focused on the character solving his brother’s murder, Season 2 takes on a different part of his past.

Informed by his longtime friend and teammate Francis Neagley, the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit is in trouble. But who are they and why is Reacher so hellbent on revenge?

Reacher Season 2: The 110th MP Special Investigations Unit explained

Reacher Season 2 dives into Reacher as the Commanding Officer of the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. A special group of military investigators he handpicked to solve some of the army’s most difficult cases.

After stopping a carjacking in Arkansas, the first episode goes back in time several years to Rock Creek, Virginia. Enterting an old building, he meets one of his recruits Calvin Franz. He was handpicked after Reacher saw him diffuse a fight between soldiers over a cookie.

The rest of the recruits are confused as to why Reacher brought in soldiers with no police experience. He explains their cases are special and need special investigators instead of normal MPs. In Reacher Season 2, the 110th MP Special Investigations Unit consists of nine investigators within the Military Police Corps.

Besides Reacher, the team consisted of Sgt. Francis Neagley, Major Calvin Franz, Captain David O’Donnell, Major Tony Swan, Major Karla Dixon, Captain Stan Lowrey, Major Jorge Sanchez, and Major Manuel Orozco. Living by the motto, “You do not mess with the Special Investigators,” the team became a family. At some point, a certain drug-related case causes them trouble.

Reacher Season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

