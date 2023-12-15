Robert Patrick is one of several new faces in Reacher Season 2. So, who does the Hollywood veteran play in the Prime Video series’ second batch of episodes?

Patrick got his start in the 1987 action-thriller Eye of the Eagle. His breakout role followed a few years later, when he played the villainous T-1000 in 1992’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

He subsequently reprised the T-1000 part for two non-canonical cameos in Wayne’s World (1992) and Last Action Hero (1993). His other high-profile film credits include Cop Land, Spy Kids, and Walk the Line.

Article continues after ad

Patrick is no stranger to the small screen, either. Before starring in Reacher Season 2, he appeared in the likes of The X-Files, The Sopranos, and 1923.

Article continues after ad

Who does Robert Patrick play in Reacher Season 2?

Robert Patrick plays Shane Langston in Reacher Season 2. Langston is a shady industrialist with apparent ties to Jack Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) murder investigation.

Other new cast members aside from Patrick this season include Serinda Swan (Karla Dixon), Shaun Sipos (David O’Donnell), Domenick Lombardozzi (Guy Russo), and Ferdinand Kingsley (A.M.). Swan and Sipos’ parts are particularly prominent, as Dixon and O’Donnell are former members of Reacher’s old army unit.

Article continues after ad

Only one actor aside from Ritchson reprises their Season 1 role: Maria Sten, who’s back as Frances Neagley. Neagley gets the ball rolling this time around, recruiting Jack to help her find those responsible for the death of one of their army buddies.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Is Roscoe Conklin in Reacher Season 2?

Their investigation into Patrick’s Langston leaves little room for any of Reacher’s other Season 1 allies – not even Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald). Roscoe was a major player in Reacher’s first season, aiding our hero in bringing down the conspiracy in Margrave, Georgia.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, the Margrave PD sergeant struck up a romance with Reacher, giving him her number when they parted. As such, some fans were expecting Roscoe to return in Season 2, but – in keeping with the Lee Child novel it’s based on, Bad Luck and Trouble – such a reunion isn’t on the cards.

Fitzgerald addressed Roscoe’s absence in a recent interview. “Yeah, I did know that [Roscoe wasn’t in Season 2] from the get-go,” she said.” I think that’s a great opportunity to get to tell a clean and complete story, and then be able to walk away. I think it’s a unique experience in TV.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Reacher Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are streaming now on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other Reacher coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.