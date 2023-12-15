Where is Reacher Season 2 filmed? All filming locations

Reacher Season 2 sees its titular protagonist visit everywhere from Arkansas to New York. But where was the Prime Video series’ second season actually filmed?

Reacher Season 1 took place primarily in Margrave, Georgia. That said, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) occasionally ventured outside the town to places such as Atlanta, Georgia, and Memphis, Tennessee.

However, the crime-thriller show’s first season wasn’t filmed in Georgia – or anywhere else in the US, for that matter. Instead, all of Reacher Season 1’s studio and location shooting took place in Canada.

As such, you’re probably wondering whether Reacher’s second season followed suit. So, read on to find out where principal photography on Reacher Season 2 took place!

Reacher Season 2 filming locations

Reacher Season 2 was filmed on location in Ontario, Canada. This includes the province’s capital city, Toronto, which sported signage bearing the production’s working title, “Chimp,” throughout its September 2022 – February 2023 shoot.

Similar signs cropped up in another of Ontario’s cities, Brampton, as well. Filming happened in downtown Brampton for at least a week in early November 2022. This stretch of Reacher Season 2’s shoot was apparently confined to a single street, in a seemingly low-rise area.

Snaps of Ritchson and co-star Shaun Sipos at Toronto’s Hendricks Restaurant also surfaced online around the same time. Given the scene doesn’t match any from Episodes 1-3, the restaurant’s in-universe location remains unclear for now.

We’ll update this section with more Reacher Season 2 filming locations as they’re made available.

How does Reacher Season 2 tie into Season 1?

Given both seasons of Reacher were filmed in the same area, you might be wondering how much narrative overlap exists between Seasons 1 and 2. Could the show’s latest batch of episodes include a return to Margrave? In short: no.

Much like the Lee Child novel it’s based on, Bad Luck and Trouble, Reacher Season 2 has few ties to the events in Margrave. Indeed, the only major shoutouts to Season 1 are the return of Maria Sten’s Frances Neagley, and a line of dialogue confirming how much time has passed since Season 1.

Don’t expect an appearance by Reacher’s Season 1 love interest, Roscoe Conklin, either. Roscoe won’t return in Season 2 – a development actor Willa Fitzgerald confirmed before Season 2’s release.

