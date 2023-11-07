Reacher Season 2 reveals Terminator star in action-packed trailer

It seems that Jack Reacher can’t keep himself away from the action as the Season 2 trailer is explosive with fist fights, blood, bruises, and the inclusion of a well-known Terminator icon.

The first season of Reacher was a grand hit with Blue Mountain state actor Alan Ritchson leading the series. Season 1 was based on Lee Child’s “Killing Floor” debut book. With fan response to the series being immense with Ritchson tagged as the perfect embodiment of the well-loved military officer.

Reacher handled his business concerning his brother in Season 1 and left Margrave, Georgia behind. For Reacher Season 2, he’s in a new town and this time gets a secret coded message. Members of his old special forces group are showing up dead.

After months of no news on the series, Reacher Season 2 has released its first trailer with a Terminator actor as the season’s questionable character.

Reacher Season 2 has Jack Reacher on the hunt for answers

When people he cares about are getting brutally murdered, Jack Reacher bands together some of his military cohorts to find those responsible. Reacher Season 2 reveals Terminator 2 actor Robert Patrick as Shane Langston.

The official trailer from Amazon Prime Video has Reacher doing what he does best – getting involved to help save someone. But the trailer soon shifts gears as Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) informs him a member of the 110th – his elite group of Army Special Investigators has been killed. Reacher soon realizes someone is killing them off one by one.

According to Variety, Reacher brings together some of his old comrades. Alongside Neagley, he contacts “Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos).”

Amid the bloody faces, bruises, full-speed running, and a hunt for answers, they meet Shane Langston. He’s the “head of security for a private defense contractor with a questionable track record.” But what’s his involvement in Reacher’s past?

Terminator fans would have gasped at the impeccable casting with Robert Patrick. He is after all one of the most recognizable movie history villains as the T-100 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. In May, it was announced Patrick would replace actor Rory Cochrane due to some scheduling conflicts.

Fans are in for an action-packed season that will explore Child’s 11th book in her series. There will be gunfights, explosions, and combat galore.

Reacher Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 15. Read more Dexerto TV & Movies content in out hub here.