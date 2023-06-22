Emilia Clarke says Game of Thrones “learned” from MCU over spoilers

With the premiere of Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke, one of the stars, reveals how Game of Thrones, her past show, learned spoiler keeping from the Marvel.

If there’s one thing Marvel is known for, besides high-stakes films starring quippy A-listers, is that they take their spoiler secret keeping very seriously.

Marvel is incredibly tight lipped on all of their projects — from movies to television — and go to great lengths to keep any leaks from happening. It doesn’t matter if you’re a famous actor in a leading role or a food caterer, the studio will do anything to keep their projects spoiler-free.

Article continues after ad

With the release of their latest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, one of the show’s stars, Emilia Clarke, has given fans a taste of how serious Marvel is when it comes to keep their spoiler secrets and how her previous TV job learned from Marvel’s techiniques.

Emilia Clarke reveals that Game of Thrones learned from Marvel’s secrecy

During latest installment of EW’s Around the Table series, Clarke explained that her experience with Marvel’s security measures came long before she was cast in their new MCU show. She stated: “When we were doing Game of Thrones, when it started to get to the later seasons, some massive security changes happened.

Article continues after ad

“I was chatting with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] and they were like, ‘Marvel. We’re just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel’s doing, we just want to do that.’ So that became, you don’t print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage being like, ‘I need it on paper! I can’t learn my lines without it being on paper!'”

Clarke also said that keeping Marvel’s secrets was way easier than keeping the ones on Game of Thrones because she just kept saying, “Dude, Marvel. I can’t say anything.” But, she was still paranoid about accidentally leaking anything, going so far as to take out the SIM card out of her phone for the first few days of filming because she was so afraid of fans tracking her down.

Article continues after ad

The Secret Invasion actress went to such great lengths to keep everything low-key because she remembered “[how much] it sucked” when spoilers leaked on Game of Thrones, but was quick to add that she “didn’t [do any of the] spoiling.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment

Clarke wasn’t the only Secret Invasion star who divulged the lengths Marvel will go to so their sets and scripts are kept under wraps. Samuel L. Jackson, who’s reprising his role of Nick Fury, said they had issues with drones flying over their filming locations, but Marvel “shot one down and they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him and, yeah, they got him.”

Article continues after ad

Don Cheadle, who plays James “Rhodey” Rhodes, even recounted an intense story while he was filming Avengers: Age of Ultron stating: “Someone printed out a copy of my Avengers script that had my watermark on it, and put it online for sale. I was shooting in Canada and Marvel came to Canada. It had been printed in the production office…They found out who it was, dude quit, left the country. They set up a fake buy for the script, dude didn’t show up. It was crazy.”

While Marvel’s techniques to avoid spoilers may be a bit extreme, the end result of sitting on your couch or in the theater and being completely blown away by their storytelling makes it all worth it.

Article continues after ad

Secret Invasion Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+ and Episode 2 will premiere on June 28. Check out more of our coverage below: