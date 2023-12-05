Reacher Season 2 to premiere early after release date change

Jack Reacher is punching his way onto TV screens earlier than expected as Reacher Season 2 gets a new release date.

Based on Lee Child’s book ‘Bad Luck and Trouble’, the new upcoming Amazon Prime Video series continues the story of the nomad ex-soldier. This time in a new town and with new problems. The last time we saw Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), he left Margrave for a new chapter in his book.

Reacher Season 2 has the character face his past when learning members of his old squad are being murdered. He enlists some old friends to help find clues, bust some skulls, and find the culprit before it’s too late. Fans will even see a beloved Terminator star making an appearance.

The new season was set to premiere in mid-December with its first three episodes. Ritchson even gave some helpful advice on how to watch. But fans will see Reacher Season 2 earlier than expected thanks to a new release date.

While initially programmed to premiere on December 15, 2023, reports claim Reacher Season 2 will debut a day earlier on December 14.

The news came when an Alan Ritchson fan account on X/Twitter posted a photo of the series’ official page on Amazon Prime Video. According to the photo, the streamer has Reacher Season 2 premiering on December 14 at 7am ET.

Amazon Prime Video hasn’t officially announced the new release date, with the official press release still having the second season marked down for the 15th. Regardless, fans are more eager than ever for the new season.

One fan commented, “I am so happy and grateful that Amazon was smart enough to continue this OUTSTANDING show. Thanks so much Amazon!!!!!”

“Yay! Hurry hurry hurry,” said another.

As well as its upcoming release, a week before its grand premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced that Reacher Season 3 has received the greenlight. According to Variety, the announcement was made during the Prime Video panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. For now, details about the new season and what Child book will be adapted next are under wraps.

