Netflix just canceled 5 shows and fans aren’t happy

Just as Netflix has been onto a good thing with recent original releases and an ever-surprising top 10 chart, the streaming platform has dealt a blow with five more canceled shows.

Anyone who has logged onto Netflix‘s homepage knows that viewers are spoilt for choice – but some content has still been able to shine through.

Runaway hit The Crown continues to hold its popularity with its sixth season, while its anime content goes from strength to strength.

That being said, Netflix isn’t in the good books of fans at the moment, with 5 shows being officially canceled.

Shadow and Bone among latest canceled Netflix shows

Shadow and Bone, Agent Elvis, and Glamorous are among the latest crop of shows to be canceled by Netflix – and fans aren’t happy.

Animated shows Fazar and Captain Fall also join the group of live-action dramas that are no more.

Out of the bunch, Shadow and Bone is arguably Netflix’s biggest success story, adapted from the young adult fantasy novels by Leigh Bardugo.

The author released a statement on the news via Instagram, reading: “By now you’ve probably heard the news that there will be no Season 3 for Shadow and Bone and no Six of Crows spinoff. The news hit me hard. I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude.

“I am so grateful to our writers, our crew, and our extraordinary cast who are not just wildly talented, but genuinely good people.”

“Do not, for any reason, ever fall in love with a Netflix TV show. They kill them at the first chance they have,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news.

“Netflix canceling yet another show only to go on and make the next braindead thing in hopes for it to become the next Squid Game or Wednesday. It’s not about quality anymore and only about going viral,” commented another.

Glamorous, starring Kim Cattrall, followed Marco Mejia, a gender-nonconforming person who feels like their life is at a standstill until they land a role at one of the most respected beauty brands on the market.

Satirical animated series Agent Elvis racked up a cast list including Matthew McConaughey, Priscilla Presley, Kaitlin Olson, Don Cheadle, and Niecy Nash.

“Netflix waiting that long to announce a show cancellation seems to me like they wanted to avoid a tsunami of reaction, and embarrassing fans sponsored messages billboard across the street visible from their offices all day,” one user weighed in on the news.

