Best upcoming anime series on Netflix

Netflix has a bunch of interesting upcoming anime releases lined up for 2024 and probably beyond that – so here’s a list of ten best series you need to add to your watchlist.

As the last quarter of 2023 has already released all the major series, all that’s left for anime fans is to wait for some new series next year. The streaming giant Netflix includes various unique anime series, most of which vastly differ from the usual Japanese art style.

This year was exceptionally amazing as Netflix released Castlevania: Nocturne, Pluto, and several more popular series. Naturally, anime enthusiasts have high expectations from 2024 as well.

The upcoming Netflix anime line-up is indeed looking fascinating, so we’ve listed the ten best series that you need to add to your watchlist. We will keep updating this space if there are more announcements, so stay tuned!

1. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

This upcoming Netflix anime series is based on the Tomb Raider video game series by Crystal Dynamics, starring Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara Croft. The series takes place after the 2013-2018 Tomb Raider trilogy reboot, which ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It bridges the reboot trilogy to the original series of games. The series doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s set to premiere in 2024.

2. Delicious in Dungeon

Set in a fantasy world, Delicious in Dungeon follows Laios, leader of a guild that goes on expeditions to raid dungeons, hoping to find the mysterious Golden Kingdom. A dragon devours his group along with his sister Falin. Laios and a new team rush back into the dungeon, determined to save Falin. Because time is of the essence, Laios suggests breaking the dungeon’s taboo of eating the monsters to acquire supplies. This upcoming Netflix anime series is scheduled for January 2024.

3. Moonrise

Moonrise is an original anime series that will premiere in 2024. The series follows a young man from Earth who joins the army to fight rebels on the Moon. However, he soon discovers that his former best friend has turned against him. Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, is the character designer for this Netflix upcoming sci-fi anime.

4. Devil May Cry

This upcoming Netflix anime series doesn’t have a release date yet. The announcement was made in September 2023 with a first-look teaser trailer released along with the news that Studio Mir would be producing and animating the series. It’s based on the video game franchise of the same name by Capcom and part of Adi Shankar’s Bootleg Multiverse.

5. T.P Bon

Netflix announced in October 2023 that Fujio F. Fujiko’s Time Patrol Bon manga would be adapted into an original net animation (ONA) series. Bones will animate it and will be available on Netflix in 2024 for two seasons. The series follows Bon, a regular high school student, who joins a team of time-traveling agents. He is tasked with saving people’s lives during historical events that take place in many times and locations around the world.

6. Beasters Final Season

Netflix

The third and final season of Beasters will premiere in 2024. The anime is based on Paru Itakagi’s manga, which first appeared in Weekly Shounen Champion in 2016 and ended in 2022. The story is set in a modern world populated by anthropomorphic animals. However, the cultural difference between herbivorous and carnivorous animals has divided the society in two.

7. Beat & Motion

Netflix

Beat & Motion is a manga series created by Naoki Fujita. Thanks to the Million Tag competition sponsored by Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, the series was announced as the winner and is getting an anime adaptation. The series has yet to announce a release date. The story follows Tatsuhiko, who gives up on his dream of becoming an animator. However, a chance encounter with his favorite singer, Nico Kashiwagi, triggers a set of events as he finds himself pursuing his dream once again.

