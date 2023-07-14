The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 cast: All actors & characters

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 sees the return of our favorite characters, as well as some new faces – so, here’s everyone you need to know in the cast.

Based on Jenny Han’s young adult book series of the same name, the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty turned out to be a hit when it dropped on Amazon Prime Video last year.

The series centers on Belly, a girl who has been in love with a friend ever since they started going on holiday together with their families. Season 1 is set in what’s meant to be the perfect summer – but the drama ramps up as Belly gets caught in a love triangle.

With the finale leaving plenty of loose ends, fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2. Now that the first three episodes have arrived, we’ve put together a guide of the cast and characters you need to know about. Don’t worry – this is spoiler free.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 cast and characters

Before we get into it, here’s the synopsis for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: “Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same.

“When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together – and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

Belly: Lola Tung

Prime Video

Lola Tung reprises her role as Belly, the lead character in The Summer I Turned Pretty. Belly is sweet and kind-hearted, but last season her emotions were all over the place as she tried to figure out who she wanted to be with: Conrad or Jeremiah? But the summer took an even more devastating turn when their family holiday was halted by the news that Susannah had cancer.

While much of Season 1 saw Belly going through the coming-of-age experience, in the present-day she’s got a lot more on her plate. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Tung said: “I think [Belly] is really letting [her own feelings] take over at the beginning of the season, and I think it’s really beautiful to see her try to rekindle her friendships that were lost and fix a lot of the damage that’s been done. I think Susannah is a guiding light for her throughout the season.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is Tung’s first major role, having tried out for the part while studying at Carnegie Mellon University. Little did she realize it would catapult her to fame.

Conrad: Christopher Briney

Prime Video

Christopher Briney is back as Conrad, Susannah’s eldest son, Jeremiah’s brother, and someone who Belly has been pining for since their annual summer holidays together organized by their moms.

In Season 1, he had an air of mystery about him, and we found out about his strained relationship with his father. As time went on, it became clear that Belly’s feelings were reciprocated – only by this point, she was already in a situationship with Jeremiah. In the finale, the pair finally kiss, but does their relationship last in Season 2?

Briney’s other major role was in Dalíland, the biographical drama film based on the true story of surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.

Jeremiah: Gavin Casalegno

Prime Video

Gavin Casalegno is back as Jeremiah, Susannah’s younger son and Conrad’s baby brother, one who is outgoing and loves to flirt and have fun. But he also has a more serious side, as demonstrated through his romance with Belly.

It’s safe to say he’s going to be pretty hurt when he finds out about Conrad and Belly, especially as he’s also dealing with the heartbreaking revelation about his mom.

Casalegno has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies over the years, including Walker, The Vampire Diaries, Nine Seconds, and The Unhealer.

Steven: Sean Kaufman

Prime Video

Sean Kaufman returns to The Summer I Turned Pretty cast as Steven, Belly’s older brother. While the pair clash, deep down they love each other and will back each other up when they need to.

Although it was all fun and games in Season 1, the Season 2 trailer shows us that Steven harbors resentment towards Belly, blaming her for the rift between him and Conrad and Jerimiah.

Kaufman has enjoyed minor roles in various TV shows including FBI: Most Wanted, Manifest, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Laurel: Jackie Chung

Prime Video

Jackie Chung reprises her role as Laurel, Belly and Steven’s mom and Susannah’s best friend. Laurel is a writer and in Season 1 we saw her enjoying a new romance following her divorce. In the second season, she’s no doubt got a lot to deal with in the fallout of Susannah’s illness.

Chung has had minor roles in the TV series Deadbeat, Station 19, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Susannah: Rachel Blanchard

Prime Video

Rachel Blanchard is back as Susannah, Conrad and Jeremiah’s mom who was tragically diagnosed with cancer. She tried to keep it a secret from everyone in Season 1 as she wanted them to have the perfect final summer, but she struggled to hide it as her health deteriorated.

Blanchard is best known for her roles in Fargo, Flight of the Conchords, and, of course, as Nancy in Peep Show.

Taylor: Rain Spencer

Prime Video

Rain Spencer reprises her role in The Summer I Turned Pretty cast as Taylor, Belly’s best friend from home who had a brief fling with Steven in Season 1.

Spencer has also appeared in Good Girl Jane, The Super Man, and The Talking Head.

Cam: David Iacono

Prime Video

David Iacono is returning as Cam, better known as Cam Cameron – a name the boys teased Belly about when she started dating him at the beginning of Season 1.

A number of Iacono’s other acting roles include The Flight Attendant, Grand Army, and Cinnamon.

Julia: Kyra Sedgwick

Prime Video

Kyra Sedgwick takes on the new role of Julia, Susannah’s half-sister who becomes the owner of the beach house the two families have been visiting for years.

Sedgwick has starred in Call Your Mother, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Closer.

Skye: Elsie Fisher

Prime Video

Elsie Fisher plays another new character in The Summer I Turned Pretty cast: Skye, Julia’s non-binary child and cousin to Conrad and Jeremiah.

Fisher is best known for her impeccable leading role in Eighth Grade. She’s also lent her voice to the Despicable Me movies, and appeared in Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Barry.

That’s everything we know about the main cast and characters in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

The first three episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now, with new episodes dropping weekly. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

