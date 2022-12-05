Monsters at Work Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot, more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Monsters at Work Season 2 is bringing another round of scares to Disney+, so here’s what we know, from release date speculation to cast, plot, and other details.

Monsters at Work reunited Disney lovers with Mike Wazowski and James P. ‘Sulley’ Sullivan, offering new insight into the world of Monsters Inc.

Debuting in July 2021, the first season of Monsters at Work charmed fans and newcomers alike and many have been wondering whether a second season would come to fruition. Thankfully, their pleas have been heard, and Pixar is developing another round of adventures.

So if you’re eager to get your hands on all the latest details, here’s everything we know so far.

Season 2 of Monsters at Work has yet to receive an official release date, but Disney did confirm it will be released in 2023.

The first season of the show debuted back in July 2021, so we estimate a similar summer release date on Disney+.

Monsters at Work Season 2 cast: Who will be in it?

Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their roles as Mike Wazowski and James ‘Sulley’ Sullivan, alongside the likes of Mindy Kailing, Henry Wrinkler, and Lucas Neff.

The universe of Monsters Inc. is always open to introducing new faces, so there will undoubtedly be a new cast of unique characters to meet. Billy Crystal and John Goodman have played their respective roles since 2001 when the original Monsters Inc. was released.

Speaking to Laughing Place, executive producer Bobs Gannaway said: “It’s been my experience that most of the actors, if not all the actors, who create a character for Disney feel great ownership of that character.

“And if you ask them to come and do more of that character, they often, given their availability, will do it. So, we didn’t have to twist anybody’s arm. Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Bonnie Hunt, all wonderful, talented people, excited to put themselves back in those characters and really own them.

“For us, I’m asking you as a viewer to come spend time with your old friends. It better look like them and sound like them, or honestly, it’s not them. So, I’m super pleased that everybody came back.”

Monsters at Work Season 2 plot

Acting as a direct sequel to Monsters Inc., the first season picked up directly after the arrest of Henry J. Waternoose.

For now, plot information is limited, but we can expect to see more trials and tribulations for Sulley and Mike as they navigate running the company together.

In an interview with Animation Scoop, showrunner Bobs Gannaway said: “Being handed the reins of Monsters, Inc., you wanna do right by it.

“That said, there’s a whole new audience out there as well. So the challenge of creating a story that will work for people who know what’s going on – and for people who are new to it – was great.”

Monsters at Work Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer right now. There’s an announcement video, which you can check out below:

That’s everything we know for now, but be sure to check out other guides in the meantime:

